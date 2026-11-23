Korean-Style Chicken Feet: A Hand-Eaten Anju with Glossy Sauce

Chicken feet prepared in the Korean style serve as a traditional anju, an appetizer designed to accompany alcohol. Unlike Russian customs that pair strong drinks with salted cucumbers or salted pork fat, this dish relies on the interplay of heat and sweetness. The preparation is intended to be eaten by hand, requiring the diner to pick the meat clean from the bones. The appeal lies in the texture: after a long cooking process, the meat becomes soft enough to separate easily, then coats in a glossy paste that adheres to the fibers and holds its shape.

Photo: www.magnific.com by jcomp, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Chicken feet in sauce and vegetables

For two servings, the process involves 500 grams of chicken feet and takes approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes. The critical initial step is preparation for even sauce absorption. The feet are rinsed, the claws are trimmed with scissors, and toughened skin sections are cut away. They are then poured over with boiling water for a few minutes, drained, and rinsed under running water. This step removes specific odors and excess fluff that could otherwise affect the broth.

Boiling and Sauce Preparation

Place the prepared feet in a pot with fresh water, 15 grams of finely chopped ginger, and half of the garlic (2 cloves, grated on a fine grater). Boil over medium heat for 40 to 50 minutes, until the meat is soft enough to detach from the bone.

While the feet cook, prepare the sauce by combining 2 tablespoons of gochujang paste, 1 tablespoon of Korean red pepper flakes (gochugaru), 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of sugar, the remaining minced garlic, and 1 tablespoon of sesame oil. Mix the ingredients until the sugar is fully dissolved. If gochujang is unavailable, a substitute is 1 tablespoon of sriracha with 1 teaspoon of honey, or sweet chili sauce with a pinch of red pepper flakes for heat.

Final Assembly

Drain the cooked feet and transfer them to a heated skillet with 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil. Pour in the prepared sauce and sauté over medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring constantly. The objective is to thicken the sauce so it forms a glossy coating on the feet. For a level of heat closer to Korean street food standards, add an extra tablespoon of gochugaru or a sliced chili pepper at this stage.

Serve the dish immediately while the sauce is still warm. Arrange the feet on a plate, garnishing with 1 teaspoon of sesame seeds and 3 stems of chopped green onion. Each portion contains 834.57 kcal, comprising 52.08 g of protein, 55.36 g of fat, and 30.22 g of carbohydrates. The process requires patience during the boiling stage, but the outcome-dense meat in a rich sauce-is suited for pairing with beverages.