Chicken Fried Rice: Master the Essential Overnight Technique for Perfect Restaurant Texture

Home-style fried rice often carries a reputation for being difficult to replicate without professional equipment, but the dish's defining texture-separate grains, crisp-tender vegetables, and succulent chicken-relies on two specific decisions rather than high heat or speed. The outcome hinges on the state of the rice and the method of cooking it.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Елена Назарова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Japanese fried rice

The rice must be cooked the previous day. Freshly prepared grains tend to clump together during reheating, creating a porridge-like consistency, whereas rice that has rested in the refrigerator overnight separates into individual grains. This structure allows the rice to absorb sauce while maintaining integrity, avoiding a sticky mass. The second critical element is the technique of sautéing. Chicken and vegetables should be cooked in small batches over high heat. This approach preserves moisture and a slight crispness, preventing the ingredients from steaming in their own juices, a result common with longer, lower-heat cooking.

Preparation

Begin by cooking the rice: boil 200 g of long-grain rice in 380 ml of water until tender. Cook without a lid, and refrain from stirring during the final few minutes to help the grains hold their shape. While the rice cools, prepare the remaining ingredients. Dice 320 g of chicken breast into medium cubes and season lightly with salt. Slice one carrot and one red bell pepper into matchsticks, halve 80 g of mini corn kernels lengthwise, quarter one onion, and finely mince three garlic cloves and 1 tsp of ginger.

Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat and add half of the vegetable oil (1 tbsp). Sauté the chicken for approximately five minutes until a brown crust forms, then remove it to a plate. Add the remaining oil to the same pan, followed by the onion, garlic, and ginger. After thirty seconds, add the carrot, bell pepper, and corn, sautéing for about three minutes until the vegetables are slightly crisp. Meanwhile, beat two eggs in a separate bowl.

Push the vegetables to the sides of the wok, pour the beaten eggs into the center, and stir quickly until set. Return the chicken to the pan and add the cold rice, breaking up any clumps with a spatula. Stir actively for three to four minutes until the rice is heated through and begins to sizzle on the bottom. Add 3 tbsp of soy sauce, 2 tbsp of oyster sauce, 1 tsp of sugar, and 1 tsp of sesame oil around the edge of the pan to allow slight caramelization from the hot surface. Mix well, remove from heat, and garnish with sliced green onions (3 stems). Serve immediately while the rice is still warm.

If oyster sauce is unavailable, it can be replaced with a mixture of 1 tbsp of soy sauce and a pinch of sugar. Shrimp (sautéed for two to three minutes) or thinly sliced beef are suitable substitutes for chicken. For a vegetarian version, cubed firm tofu works well.