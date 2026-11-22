Pork in the Boyar Style: Thick Loin Steaks Baked Under a Grated Potato and Hard Cheese Crust

Pork in the Boyar style, a hearty pork dish often cited as a substantial alternative to French-style meat, derives its structural integrity from a specific layering sequence rather than the meat itself. The defining element is a cap of grated potato baked under a crust of cheese, a configuration that allows the pork to absorb vegetable moisture while eliminating the need for a separate side. The recipe calls for 600 grams of boneless pork loin, three potatoes, one onion, 80 grams of hard cheese, two tablespoons of 20% sour cream, salt, and black pepper. The success of this construction hinges not on the cooking time alone, but on the physical state of the potato and the management of steam during the initial phase of baking.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Pork under a potato and cheese topping

The critical preparatory step occurs with the potato. After peeling, the tubers are grated on a coarse grater, and the resulting mass must be lightly squeezed to remove excess liquid. This step is decisive for the final texture. Without removing the surplus moisture, the potato layer risks collapsing into a watery sludge rather than holding a distinct, airy structure over the meat. The grated potato is distributed over a base of thinly sliced onion half-rings, which themselves rest on pork loin slices cut against the grain to a thickness of approximately 1.5 cm. The meat is lightly pounded and seasoned before assembly. The top is brushed with sour cream and finished with grated hard cheese.

The baking process is divided into two distinct stages, separated by a change in exposure to heat. The oven is preheated to 180 °C. For the first 30 minutes, the baking dish must be covered with foil. This creates a steaming environment that ensures the dense potato layer becomes tender and the pork cooks through without drying out. During this phase, the moisture trapped beneath the foil penetrates the starches of the potato and the fibers of the meat, a working relation that keeps the interior succulent. Only after this period is the foil removed for the final 15 to 20 minutes. This second stage is dedicated to evaporation and browning, allowing the cheese to form a golden crust and the surface to set. The readiness of the dish is determined when the potato is soft, the pork is fully cooked, and the cheese has crisped.