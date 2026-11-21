Pork-Fat Potato Sausage: Rendering Onions for a Crisp, Holdable Patty

Potato sausages offer a hearty, savory alternative to standard meat patties, delivering a tender, aromatic interior wrapped in a crisp, golden casing. The dish relies on the integration of raw grated potato with rendered fat and aromatics, creating a filling that holds together through baking while surprising diners with its resemblance to a traditional meat delicacy.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Potato sausages with a side dish

The critical culinary decision lies in the preparation of the fat base. Instead of using plain rendered lard or butter, the recipe calls for pan-frying chopped pork fat into cracklings and then sweating minced onion directly in that fat until golden. This method infuses the potato mixture with deep, caramelized notes and a richer mouthfeel than simply adding cold ingredients would achieve. The raw potato, grated on a coarse grater, provides the bulk and structure, while two eggs bind the mixture. This combination allows the filling to set firmly enough to be sliced after cooking, yet remain soft and moist inside.

Preparation and Cooking Method

The process requires precise handling of the casing to ensure structural integrity. Begin by rendering 100 grams of pork fat in a skillet until crisp, then add two minced onions and cook until golden. In a separate bowl, combine 1 kilogram of grated raw potato with the onion-fat mixture, two eggs, salt, and black pepper. Mix until homogeneous.

Fill 1 meter of natural pork casing (gut) with the potato mixture. It is essential not to pack the casing tightly; the potato will expand slightly as it heats, and a tightly stuffed sausage risks bursting. Tie the ends securely with kitchen string.

Pierce the sausages in several places with a toothpick or needle to allow steam to escape during baking. This step, combined with the loose packing, is the primary safeguard against the casing splitting. Sear the sausages briefly in oil on a stovetop to set a light crust on all sides, then transfer them to a baking sheet.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30 to 40 minutes. The resulting sausage should be firm enough to hold its shape when sliced but tender inside, served hot with a side of sour cream to balance the richness of the rendered fat.