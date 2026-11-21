Spicy Korean-style carrot salad with duck: ingredients list and professional searing techniques

On a table where the texture of roasted eggplant meets the density of duck breast, the salad relies on a single decisive action to hold its structure. The result is a dish that balances the smoky softness of the eggplant with the firmness of the meat, while spicy carrot adds a necessary textural contrast. The salad is best served warm, though it remains distinct even after a brief period of resting and cooling.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Korean-style eggplants

The Critical Variable: Duck Rendering

The primary technical challenge lies in cooking the duck breast without drying it out. The process begins with searing the skin-side down on medium heat for five to eight minutes. During this interval, the subcutaneous fat renders out, causing the skin to turn a golden color. Once the skin is crisp, the breast is flipped and cooked under a lid for another five to eight minutes to finish the interior. The meat is then wrapped in foil to rest in its own residual heat and juices. This resting step is essential because the duck will not undergo further heat treatment; the moisture retained during this phase determines the final texture of the meat in the salad.

Assembly and Balance

While the duck rests, the eggplant is prepared. A medium eggplant, weighing approximately 300 grams, is sliced into thin strips. These are salted to draw out bitterness and excess moisture, then rinsed and patted dry. In a pan with two tablespoons of vegetable oil, the strips are fried until golden, a process taking about ten minutes. The rested duck is sliced into strips, and half a medium red onion is cut into feathers. These are combined in a bowl with 300 grams of spicy Korean-style carrot. A separate dressing is mixed from two tablespoons of soy sauce, one tablespoon of rice vinegar, one teaspoon each of sugar and sesame oil, two cloves of garlic, and half a teaspoon each of ground black pepper, coriander, and hot red pepper flakes. The author notes that because the spicy carrot already contained similar spices, no separate dressing was added to that component; instead, all elements were mixed together. The assembly is completed with 300 grams of cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered and folded in gently to avoid bruising. The final plate is garnished with green onion feathers, chopped cilantro, and a tablespoon of sesame seeds, yielding four servings of approximately 344 kcal each.