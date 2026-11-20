Split yellow pea puree: a 90-minute recipe for a smooth side dish without soaking

Split yellow pea puree, prepared without soaking, yields a smooth, dense, yet moist consistency with a clean, legume-forward flavor. The key to achieving this texture without chemical aids or temperature tricks lies in the specific type of ingredient chosen: split yellow peas. Because the peas are divided along their natural seam, the protective outer shell is lost, allowing water to penetrate the starchy interior much faster. This structural difference means the peas break down effectively even after a simple rinse, resulting in a cohesive puree rather than a dry mash.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Pea puree with onions and butter

The recipe relies on just four components: 300 grams of split yellow peas, 900 milliliters of water, 30 milliliters of vegetable oil, and 6 grams of salt. The absence of cream, onions, or strong spices ensures that the inherent taste of the peas remains the focal point. While the total cooking time is approximately 90 minutes, the process is largely passive, requiring only a low heat and occasional attention. This makes it a practical dish for days when cooking plans are improvised; the preparation involves minimal active work beyond rinsing and monitoring the pot.

Preparation Method

Begin by rinsing the peas. Place the split halves under a stream of cool water and swirl them by hand until the runoff is nearly clear. Transfer the drained peas to a heavy-bottomed pot, add the 900 milliliters of cold water, and place on medium heat. Once the water reaches a boil, skim off any foam that forms. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot with a lid left slightly ajar to allow for a gentle release of steam, and let it simmer.

Simmer the peas for approximately 60 minutes, allowing them to bubble softly. In the initial stage, check the pot only occasionally. As the liquid thickens and the peas begin to soften, increase the frequency of stirring. Use a spoon to scrape the bottom of the pot regularly to prevent scorching. Add the salt and continue cooking for another 10 to 20 minutes, or until the peas have lost their distinct shape and mash easily under the pressure of a spoon. If the liquid evaporates too quickly and the peas remain firm, add a small amount of boiling water to reach the desired softness.

Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the vegetable oil. Use an immersion blender to process the mixture until it is completely smooth. The puree is best served hot, as it holds its shape well in this state but will thicken significantly as it cools. This dish pairs effectively with cutlets, fish, or simply as a spread for a slice of bread.

When purchasing the ingredients, check the production date. The longer dry peas have been stored, the more resistant they become to softening. An older batch may require a longer cooking time than the standard duration outlined here.