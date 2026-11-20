Bakery science: impact of late-stage dry ingredient folding on leavening agent distribution

The structural integrity of a banana cake depends less on the oven and more on the specific state of the fruit and the mechanics of heat distribution. In this particular formulation, the goal is a moist crumb achieved through a precise sequence of emulsification and the use of an air fryer, where convective air currents set the crust rapidly while preserving internal moisture.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Banana cupcake

The Role of Ingredient State and Texture

The foundation of the cake's texture is established with the bananas. Rather than a smooth puree, the formula calls for two ripe or overripe bananas mashed with a fork, intentionally leaving small lumps. This inconsistency is the decisive factor in creating a textured, expressive crumb. This base is combined with 100 g of sugar, 0.33 tsp of salt, and 1 tsp of vanilla sugar.

The critical transition from a liquid base to a structured batter occurs during the integration of the wet ingredients. Three eggs are beaten with a mixer, and while maintaining low-speed agitation, the banana mash and 5 tbsp of refined vegetable oil are gradually incorporated. This creates the emulsion necessary to support the dry ingredients. The dry phase consists of 200 g of wheat flour whisked with 1 tsp of baking powder to ensure the leavening agent is evenly distributed. The dry mixture is folded into the wet mass using a spatula, with 75 g of candied fruits added at the final stage to prevent them from sinking or breaking during over-mixing.

Thermal Processing and Structural Set

The batter is transferred to an air fryer-compatible pan. For surface detail, a third banana is sliced lengthwise and pressed into the top. The cake is baked at 180°C for 40 minutes.

The most critical timing occurs after the heat is turned off. Because the crumb is highly porous and delicate, it lacks the immediate structural density to support its own weight upon removal. A resting period of 15 minutes within the pan is mandatory; extracting the cake prematurely would likely result in deformation. Only after this interval is the cake removed and placed on a wire rack to cool completely.