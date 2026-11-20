Polenta with Cherry Tomato Confit: A Two-Stage Roast Contrast

Polenta with cherry tomato confit relies on a structural contrast: the neutral, creamy weight of cornmeal acting as a foundation for the concentrated acidity and sweetness of slow-roasted tomatoes. The decisive move here is the two-stage roasting process-first covered to steam and soften, then uncovered to intensify-which transforms simple cherry tomatoes into a rich, aromatic topping that elevates a humble porridge into a composed dish.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Кукурузная каша с соусом томато

Ingredients

150g polenta

300g cherry tomatoes

4 garlic cloves, lightly crushed

1 tsp dried garlic

10 sprigs of thyme

6 tbsp olive oil

Salt and black ground pepper, to taste

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 175°C (347°F). Place the cherry tomatoes in a baking dish with the crushed garlic cloves and 6-7 sprigs of thyme. Season with salt and pepper, and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Cover the dish with foil and bake for 50 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes to deepen the flavor and texture of the tomatoes.

About 10 minutes before the tomatoes are finished, bring 900ml of water to a boil in a pot. Add the remaining thyme, dried garlic, salt, and pepper. Slowly whisk in the polenta and cook over low heat for 2-4 minutes, stirring continuously. Once removed from the heat, stir in the remaining olive oil to achieve a smooth, glossy finish.

Divide the polenta among four plates and top each portion with the roasted tomato confit. Because polenta thickens as it cools, the consistency can be adjusted by stirring in a small amount of hot water or broth before serving.