Lighter Herring Pâté with Creamy Cheese

This herring pâté shifts the traditional profile of a dense forshmak toward a lighter, contemporary dip. The defining element is the use of creamy processed cheese, which acts as a binding agent to soften the sharp contrast between the salt of the fish and the bite of the raw onion. By replacing the traditional method of soaking bread in milk, this approach achieves a smooth, spreadable consistency without the need for labor-intensive straining or sifting.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Herring spread

Ingredients

For 6 servings:

300 g lightly salted herring fillets

200 g creamy processed cheese

2 hard-boiled eggs

1 onion

1 green apple

Black pepper, to taste

For serving: rye bread, green onions

Preparation

Begin by peeling the green apple and grating both the peeled apple and the hard-boiled eggs using a medium grater.

Finely chop the herring fillets and the onion, then add them to the bowl with the grated ingredients. Stir in the creamy processed cheese and black pepper, mixing thoroughly with a fork until the mass becomes a uniform cream.

The pâté is best served on slices of rye bread or toasts, garnished with fresh green onions. To add further brightness to the presentation and flavor, thin slices of sweet-and-sour apple or marinated red onion can be added.