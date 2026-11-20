Potato and Herring Roll Reimagines Shuba Salad as Sliceable Appetizer

This potato and herring roll reimagines the flavor profile of the classic "shuba" salad, transforming a layered bowl of ingredients into a structured, sliceable appetizer. The appeal lies in the transition from a loose salad to a firm roll, allowing for a more precise presentation on a platter while keeping the essential combination of earthy root vegetables and salted fish.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Елена Назарова is licensed under publiс domain Lavash rolls with herring

The structural integrity of the roll depends on the potato base. By incorporating one egg and two tablespoons of potato cooking water into the mashed potatoes, the mixture gains the necessary plasticity to be rolled and sliced without crumbling.

Ingredients

Potatoes: 600 g

Beetroot: 1 large

Salt-cured herring fillet: 250 g

Green onions: ½ bunch

Egg: 1

Vegetable oil: to taste

Salt and ground black pepper: to taste

Potato cooking water: 2 tbsp

Preparation

Boil the potatoes and beetroot in separate pots until tender. Mash the potatoes into a puree, mixing in the egg and the potato cooking water to create a cohesive base. Grate the cooled beetroot and slice the herring fillet into thin pieces. Finely chop the green onions into rings.

To assemble, line a work surface with aluminum foil and a sheet of parchment paper. Spread the potato puree in an even layer over the parchment, lightly drizzling it with vegetable oil. Distribute the grated beetroot evenly over the potato, followed by the herring slices and a sprinkle of green onions.

Using the parchment as a guide, roll the ingredients into a tight cylinder. Wrap the roll in foil and refrigerate for at least two hours; this cooling period is essential for the mass to set.

Serving

Remove the foil and parchment before slicing the roll into portions approximately one centimeter thick. For variation, the herring can be replaced with salted trout or mackerel, and the boiled beetroot can be substituted with roasted beetroot.