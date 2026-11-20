Crab Stick Pâté: Blending Surimi into a Smooth, Lemon-Bright Spread

A creamy crab stick pâté offers a quick way to transform inexpensive surimi into a refined snack. The dish achieves a smooth, silky texture by blending crab sticks with cream cheese, eggs, and garlic, while a teaspoon of lemon juice cuts through the inherent sweetness of the seafood substitute. This preparation is ideal for tarts, toast, or crackers, requiring minimal effort and standard kitchen equipment.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Елена Назарова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Pâté

The decisive step in this recipe is the blending process, which unifies the distinct textures of the crab sticks and cooked eggs into a homogeneous cream. For the best results, choose high-quality, juicy crab sticks. The process takes only a few minutes and does not require advanced culinary skills.

Ingredients

Serves 6 portions.

200 g crab sticks (surimi)

100 g cream cheese

2 chicken eggs

2 garlic cloves

1 tsp lemon juice

3 sprigs fresh dill

Black ground pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

Preparation

Begin by hard-boiling the eggs. Place them in a pot of water, bring to a boil, and cook for 9 minutes. Immediately transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water. Once completely cooled, peel them and cut them into large, irregular pieces.

Prepare the base by taking the cream cheese out of the refrigerator in advance to soften it. Remove the packaging from the crab sticks and slice them into small rounds. Wash the fresh dill under running water and dry it thoroughly with a paper towel; chop the herbs finely. Peel the garlic cloves and mince them using a press.

Place the sliced crab sticks, cooked eggs, softened cream cheese, and minced garlic into a blender jar. Add the lemon juice. Blend the ingredients until the mixture becomes a smooth, uniform cream.

Transfer the blended mixture to a deep bowl. Add the chopped dill and stir thoroughly with a spoon to ensure the herbs are evenly distributed throughout the pâté.

Cover the bowl with a lid or plastic wrap. Refrigerate the pâté for at least 15 minutes. This resting period allows the texture to stabilize and the flavors to meld.

Serving and Variations

The chilled pâté pairs well with toasted bread, salty crackers, or a fresh baguette.

If a blender is unavailable, a textured variation known as rillettes can be made. Partially freeze the crab sticks, then grate them on a fine grater along with the hard-boiled eggs. Mash the grated mixture with a fork until combined with the cream cheese and garlic.

For a festive presentation, stir one tablespoon of red caviar into the finished pâté. Mix gently with a spoon to keep the roe intact within the creamy base.