Healthy Morning Salad Features Hard-Boiled Eggs, Fresh Avocado, and Lemon-Olive Dressing

A balanced breakfast salad that delivers complete protein, healthy fats, and fiber without requiring a long cooking session is an efficient way to start the day. The decisive move that elevates this dish is the careful preparation of the avocado, specifically treating it with lemon juice immediately after slicing. This small action prevents oxidation, keeping the vibrant green color intact and the texture pleasant, rather than allowing the fruit to turn brown and mushy before the plate is even served. The result is a fresh, texturally varied dish that takes approximately ten minutes to assemble from start to finish.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vegetable salad

Ingredients

Proteins and Structure

2 whole eggs.

50 g of feta or brynza cheese, cut into cubes roughly 1 cm in size.

Vegetables and Fruit

1 ripe avocado, peeled and sliced.

1 fresh cucumber, sliced into thin semi-rings.

6-8 cherry tomatoes, halved.

50 g of salad leaves or arugula, torn into bite-sized pieces.

Dressing

1 tbsp olive oil.

1 tsp lemon juice.

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Preparation

Begin by hard-boiling the eggs. Place them in a pot of water and simmer for 9-10 minutes after the water reaches a boil. Immediately transfer the eggs to a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking process. Once cooled, peel and cut each egg into four quarters. The eggs should be added to the bowl last to preserve their shape.

Prepare the vegetables while the eggs cool. Wash the cucumber and cherry tomatoes. Slice the cucumber into thin semi-rings and cut the tomatoes in half. For the avocado, remove the skin and pit, then slice the flesh into even pieces. Crucially, drizzle the avocado slices with a small amount of lemon juice immediately. This step protects the bright color and prevents the fruit from darkening when exposed to air.

Wash the salad leaves or arugula under running water and pat them thoroughly dry with a kitchen towel. Rather than chopping the greens with a knife, tear them by hand into medium-sized pieces; this method often preserves the leaf's integrity better. Cube the feta or brynza cheese into small, roughly 1 cm pieces.

Assemble the salad in a deep bowl or platter. Lay the dressed greens on the bottom. Distribute the cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, and cheese evenly over the base. Finally, arrange the hard-boiled egg quarters on top.

In a small separate container, whisk together the olive oil, remaining lemon juice, and black pepper. Drizzle this dressing over the salad. Because feta and brynza are naturally salty, add only a small amount of extra salt if necessary. Gently toss the ingredients together just before serving to ensure the leaves do not lose their crunch.

Key Considerations

The nutritional profile of this dish is grounded in the contribution of its individual components. The eggs provide complete animal protein essential for muscle maintenance, while the avocado contributes unsaturated fatty acids and dietary fiber. The vegetables and greens supply vitamins and fiber that support digestion, and the cheese adds calcium and additional protein. This combination addresses the need for a balanced intake of macronutrients without the complexity of a hot meal.

For the best texture and flavor, select an avocado that is moderately soft. A fruit that is too hard will taste bitter, while one that is overripe will become mushy and disrupt the salad's structure. Keep the dressing restrained; one tablespoon of olive oil is sufficient to enhance the flavors without overwhelming the ingredients or adding excessive calories. Finally, dress and salt the salad only immediately before eating. Pre-dressing causes the vegetables to release moisture, which can wilt the greens and compromise the desired crispness.

To make the meal more substantial, consider serving the salad alongside a slice of whole-grain bread or adding a handful of pumpkin seeds for extra texture and nutrition.