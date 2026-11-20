Mashed potato recipe: Tomato gravy with fresh pulp and cream preparation guide

Mashed potato often serves as a quiet foundation for the plate, a neutral base that relies on the sauce to provide its voice. In this preparation, a tomato gravy transforms that foundation by introducing acidity, color, and a velvet texture. The process takes about 25 minutes for four servings and extends the utility of the sauce beyond the potato, making it a companion for poultry, steamed fish, or roasted meat.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Mashed potatoes

The defining step occurs before any heat is applied. Rather than blanching the tomatoes to remove the skin-a process that alters their fresh, earthy sweetness-cut the fruits in half and grate the flesh onto a coarse grater. The skin remains in the hand, discarded, while the pulp falls into a bowl. This method isolates the flesh without diluting it with excess water, preserving the natural density of the tomato.

Begin the sauce by melting 40 g of butter in a heavy saucepan over moderate heat. Add one finely chopped onion and cook for about four minutes until it softens. Introduce two minced garlic cloves and continue cooking for 20 to 30 seconds, just until the garlic releases its aromatic oils. Pour in the grated tomato flesh, along with 1 tsp of sugar, 0.5 tsp of dried basil, salt, and ground black pepper to taste. Stir the mixture thoroughly and simmer without a lid over medium heat for four to five minutes. The goal here is evaporation; the surplus tomato juice should reduce, concentrating the flavor.

Reduce the heat to the minimum. Sprinkle 1 tbsp of wheat flour over the vegetables and begin stirring immediately and vigorously. Continue mixing for one full minute. This brief interval is critical: the flour must fully integrate with the vegetables and absorb the remaining moisture without forming lumps. Once the mass is thick and uniform, begin adding the liquid.

Pour 250 ml of warm broth-vegetable for a lighter profile or meat for a richer one-into the saucepan in a thin, steady stream. Whisk or stir constantly with a spatula to maintain a smooth consistency. Continue cooking over low heat for two additional minutes. The sauce will thicken to a dense, velvety state. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper as needed.

For a softer mouthfeel and to mitigate the tomato's acidity, stir in 2 tbsp of heavy cream or sour cream during the final minute of cooking. Serve the gravy immediately while it holds its silk-like texture. The action of grating the tomatoes and the precise timing of the flour incorporation are the two moments that determine whether the final result is a watery sauce or a cohesive, creamy gravy.