Perfect cheese flatbread secret: specific hydration ratio determines the success of the final crumb

The decision point for this batch of cheese flatbreads is not the oven temperature or the final cooking time, but the moment the dough transitions from a stiff mass to a pliable sheet. The recipe yields a soft, tender interior with a concentrated cheese core, a structure entirely dependent on the batter's hydration and the physical handling of the rolled layer. The critical step is the rolling process, specifically maintaining a thickness of approximately 5 mm. If the dough is rolled too thick, the cheese remains a dense, unmelted center; if it is too thin, the structural integrity fails before the crust forms. The target state is a uniform, elastic sheet that holds its shape while being cut into 1.5 to 2 cm thick rounds. The 200 ml of kefir combined with 300 g of flour and 1 tsp of baking powder creates a tender crumb that is soft enough to fold but strong enough to encase 200 g of grated hard or semi-hard cheese without leaking during the initial shaping phase.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Cassava flatbread with cheese and egg

The Role of Dough Rest

When the dough resists rolling-springing back or shrinking as it is stretched-the gluten network is too tense to accommodate the filling. The provided method offers a specific corrective action: rest the prepared pieces under a towel for 5 to 10 minutes. This pause allows the gluten to relax, reducing the "springiness" that often forces the cheese out during rolling. This step is not merely a suggestion for convenience; it is a technical necessity for achieving the specified 5 mm thickness. Without this rest, the baker risks a mixture of dough and cheese spilling onto the pan, resulting in an uneven product. The final cooking is straightforward-about one minute per side on a medium-heat skillet with oil until a golden crust appears-but this rapid browning is only possible if the internal structure has been correctly stabilized during the rolling and resting phases.