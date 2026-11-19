Kudryash Pie Texture: The Structural Role of Coarse Walnuts and Kefir Batter

The "Kudryash" pie relies on a simple structural mechanism: a kefir-based batter that sets uniformly in a 22 cm pan, capped with a layer of chopped walnuts that toast into a crisp crust during the final minutes of baking. The entire process occurs in a single bowl, requiring no professional equipment, but the outcome hinges on two specific states: the smoothness of the batter and the size of the nut pieces.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Banana bread with walnuts

The base is a classic one-bowl batter combining 2 eggs, 150 g of sugar, 1/3 teaspoon of salt, 200 ml of kefir at room temperature, and 50 ml of vegetable oil. These wet ingredients are mixed thoroughly before adding 200 g of sifted flour and 10 g of leavening agent. The critical action here is mixing until the mass is completely smooth and free of lumps. This stage determines the internal texture of the cake; if the flour is not fully incorporated, the crumb will be uneven, and if over-mixed, the gluten may develop too much, compromising the tenderness that kefir provides. The batter is then transferred to an oiled 22 cm pan and spread evenly.

Texture and Topping Dynamics

The second decisive factor is the preparation of the topping. The recipe calls for 50 g of walnuts, chopped coarsely and sprinkled evenly over the batter before baking. The size of the nuts is not a stylistic choice; it is a functional constraint. The source explicitly warns that fine nut crumbs are prone to browning too quickly or burning during the 25-30 minute baking period at 180°C. This rapid scorching introduces an undesirable bitterness that can dominate the flavor profile. Coarse pieces, by contrast, have more surface area exposed to the heat relative to their volume, allowing them to develop a golden, crunchy texture that complements the soft interior without turning bitter.

Baking proceeds at 180°C for 25-30 minutes. The readiness cue is tactile and visual: a wooden skewer inserted into the center must come out completely dry. This confirms that the internal structure has set and the moisture has redistributed, ensuring the cake holds its shape when sliced. For those seeking additional moisture, the source suggests brushing the hot pie with jam immediately after removing it from the oven, a step that leverages the residual heat to integrate the syrup into the crumb.