15-Minute Chicken and Bean Salad with Greek Yogurt Dressing

This chicken and bean salad is designed for efficiency, delivering a high-protein meal in 15 minutes. The key to its composition is the use of thick Greek yogurt as a dressing, which provides a creamy consistency without the heaviness of mayonnaise, balancing the bold acidity of Korean-style carrots.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Салат с курицей и фасолью

Ingredients

Chicken fillet: 500 g

Korean-style carrots: 150 g

Canned corn (sugar-free): 2/3 can

Canned red beans: ½ can

Thick Greek yogurt: 210 g

Dill: 1 bunch

Vegetable oil: 1 tsp

Salt, dried garlic, and chicken seasoning: to taste

Preparation

The process begins with the chicken. Cut the fillet into small, neat cubes and sauté them in a pan with one teaspoon of vegetable oil over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes. Once cooked, season the meat with salt, dried garlic, and chicken spices, then remove from heat.

While the chicken is warm, prepare the vegetables. Drain the canned beans and corn thoroughly in a sieve to remove all excess marinade. Chop the Korean carrots into shorter segments for easier eating and finely mince the fresh dill.

Combine the warm chicken, beans, corn, carrots, and dill in a deep salad bowl. Fold in the Greek yogurt, stirring until the components are evenly coated. The warmth of the chicken helps the dressing integrate more smoothly into the salad.

Nutritional Value

Per 100 grams: 138 kcal, 15 g protein, 5.1 g fat, and 8.4 g carbohydrates. The pairing of animal protein from the chicken and plant-based protein and fiber from the beans makes this a sustained, filling option for an evening meal.