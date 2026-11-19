Chrysanthemum Salad: Timing the Potato Chip Petals

The Chrysanthemum Salad is a structured festive dish where a classic combination of chicken, mushrooms, and corn is elevated by a specific layering technique and a high-contrast visual finish. The appeal lies in the transition from a dense, savory base to a light, powdery topping, finished with a crisp textural element.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Puff salad in the form of a cake

The composition requires 300g of boiled chicken fillet, 250g of mushrooms, one small onion, one can of corn, 4 hard-boiled eggs, 150g of mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil, a bunch of dill, and large potato chips for decoration.

The foundation is built on a flat platter. Begin with the chicken, diced small and lightly bound with mayonnaise. This provides a stable, protein-rich base for the subsequent layers. Next, sauté finely chopped mushrooms and onion in vegetable oil until golden. Once cooled, these are spread over the chicken, followed by a layer of chopped dill and a thin grid of mayonnaise. This sequence ensures the aromatic components remain distinct.

The upper layers introduce sweetness and lightness: drained corn is added, followed by another application of mayonnaise. The eggs are treated in two stages to maximize visual impact. First, the whites are grated and layered over the corn with mayonnaise. The final layer consists of grated yolks, spread across the surface without mayonnaise to maintain a bright, fluffy texture.

The decisive move is the timing of the decoration. Large potato chips are inserted vertically into the salad to mimic the petals of a chrysanthemum. Because the moisture from the mayonnaise and eggs quickly softens the chips, this step must occur immediately before the dish reaches the table to preserve the essential crunch.