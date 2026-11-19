Fish Solyanka with Zander and Trout: Searing Vegetables Deepens the Broth

Fish solyanka is a sophisticated alternative to the meat-heavy versions of this classic acidic soup. The dish relies on a deliberate contrast in textures and fats: the lean, firm flesh of zander (sudak) provides a structural base, while trout adds a necessary richness and softness. The result is a multifaceted broth where the saltiness of brine and the acidity of citrus and tomato are balanced by the depth of a concentrated fish stock.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Fish solyanka

The decisive move in this recipe is the initial searing of the aromatic vegetables before simmering the bones. By browning the onion and carrot in oil before adding water, you create a deeper, more caramelized foundation for the broth, which prevents the final soup from tasting thin or overly metallic.

Ingredients

Fresh zander: 800 g.

Trout: 700 g.

Onions: 2 pcs.

Carrot: 1 pc.

Pickled cucumbers: 2 pcs.

Black olives: 50 g.

Capers: 1 tbsp.

Tomato paste: 1 tbsp.

Bay leaf: 1 pc.

Parsley: 1 bunch.

Refined vegetable oil: 2 tbsp.

Salt and ground black pepper: to taste.

For serving: lemon slices and 20% fat sour cream.

Preparation

Begin by filleting the fish. Reserve the bones, heads, and fins for the stock, and cut the fillets into large cubes.

The Stock: Heat 1 tbsp of vegetable oil in a pot. Sauté one halved onion and a carrot cut into thick rounds over high heat for 5 minutes until browned. Turn off the heat and let the vegetables rest for 10 minutes. Add the fish bones and 1.5 liters of water. Bring to a boil, skimming the foam to ensure clarity. Add salt, pepper, the bay leaf, and parsley stems. Simmer on medium heat for 25 minutes, then strain the broth through a fine sieve into a clean pot.

The Filling: Finely dice the second onion and the pickled cucumbers.

Assembly: In a clean pot, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil. Sauté the diced onion for 4-5 minutes, then stir in the tomato paste for one minute. Add the diced cucumbers and 2 tbsp of the prepared stock; simmer this mixture for 5 minutes. Pour in the remaining broth and bring to a boil. Gently add the cubed fish fillets.

Finishing: Simmer on low heat for 10 minutes. Stir in the olives and capers. Remove from heat, cover with a lid, and let the soup steep for 10 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.

Serve hot with chopped parsley, a dollop of thick sour cream, and a lemon slice to heighten the characteristic sour-salty profile.