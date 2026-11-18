Say goodbye to boring snacks: unexpected ingredient synergy redefined the texture of creamy dips

A quick, no-cook spread made from shredded crab sticks, two hard-boiled eggs, and cream cheese creates a dense, smooth paste that holds together well. The defining element here is the cream cheese; it binds the fibrous texture of the surimi and the dryness of the egg into a unified, velvety mass. Without it, the ingredients would remain separate components rather than forming a cohesive appetizer. The addition of garlic, dill, and a teaspoon of lemon juice balances the inherent sweetness of the crab sticks, introducing a sharper, fresher profile to the final dish.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain Tartlets with crab sticks

Preparation

The process begins with boiling two chicken eggs for approximately nine minutes after the water reaches a boil, then cooling them in ice water and cutting them into large chunks. While the eggs cool, strip the paper wrapping from 200 grams of crab sticks and slice them into rings. Wash three sprigs of fresh dill, pat them dry thoroughly with a paper towel, and chop them finely. Press two cloves of garlic through a garlic press to make a paste.

Place the crab rings, egg chunks, 100 grams of cream cheese, and the garlic paste into a blender. It is best to take the cream cheese out of the refrigerator beforehand to ensure it is soft enough to blend smoothly. Add a teaspoon of lemon juice and blend the mixture until it becomes a homogeneous, smooth cream. Transfer the paste to a deep bowl, stir in the chopped dill to ensure even distribution, and let the mixture come to room temperature briefly if desired, though no further heating is required. To stabilize the texture, cover the bowl with a lid or plastic wrap and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Serving and Variations

Serve the chilled spread with crispy wheat toasts, salty crackers, or fresh baguette slices. If a blender is not available, a textured version can be prepared by grating slightly frozen crab sticks and hard-boiled eggs on a fine grater. Mix the grated ingredients with the cream cheese and garlic using a fork, mashing them together until combined. This method requires slightly more effort but yields a similar result suitable for a casual dinner or an unexpected gathering.