Cuban Fruit Punch: Simmering Orange, Pineapple, and Lemongrass

In Cuba, the term "tea" often refers to hot infusions of tropical fruits and spices rather than a traditional brew. This particular fruit punch relies on the bright, citrusy pairing of orange and pineapple, elevated by the aromatic profile of lemongrass and the warmth of light rum. The choice of light rum is essential here; it provides a necessary kick without overshadowing the delicate perfume of the herbs.

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Ingredients (4 servings)

500 ml orange juice

400 ml pineapple juice

100 ml light Cuban rum

150 g fresh pineapple

2 stalks of lemongrass

1 cinnamon stick

1 star anise

For garnish: orange and pineapple slices

The success of the infusion depends on the preparation of the lemongrass. The stalks must be bruised firmly with a kitchen mallet to break the fibers and release the essential oils before being cut into 3-4 cm pieces. The fresh pineapple should be cut into uniform cubes of 1-1.5 cm to ensure they maintain their texture during the brief simmering process.

Combine the orange juice, pineapple juice, pineapple cubes, lemongrass, cinnamon, and star anise in a saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, then immediately reduce to low and simmer covered for exactly 5 minutes.

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the light rum. Cover the pot again and let it rest for 3 minutes; this brief pause allows the alcohol to integrate with the fruit and spice notes. Strain out the spices and lemongrass stalks before serving. Distribute the cooked pineapple cubes among glasses, pour over the hot punch, and garnish with fresh fruit slices.