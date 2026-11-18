Making a Dense Banana Coffee Raffle at Home

A banana raffle is a dense, dessert-like coffee drink where the character comes from the interplay of strong Turkish coffee and banana puree. When blended with hot cream, this combination creates the velvety texture that defines the raffle, a result achievable at home with just a standard mixer and a tall glass, no professional cappuccinator required.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Smoothie with coffee and banana

The choice of banana is critical; it must be very ripe with soft flesh. This specific state of ripeness, paired with brown sugar, provides a caramelized depth that highlights the spice of cardamom. This is a reasoned culinary preference: the natural sugars in an overripe banana integrate more smoothly with the coffee oils and brown sugar, creating a cohesive sweetness that doesn't require added milk to soften the roast.

Ingredients

• Fine-ground coffee: 30 g

• Water: 120 ml

• Cream (10%): 240 ml

• Ripe banana: 1

• Cardamom pods: 4 (seeds)

• Brown sugar: 2 tbsp (reduce if the banana is very sweet)

Preparation

Begin with the coffee base. Place 30 g of coffee into a cezve (Turkish coffee pot) and add 120 ml of water. Heat over medium heat until it begins to boil. Simmer for 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally, then remove from the heat. It is essential to let the grounds settle so that only the clear extract is transferred to the final drink, avoiding any gritty sediment.

While the coffee settles, prepare the aromatic cream. Crush the seeds from four cardamom pods in a mortar and add them to the cream in a saucepan. Warm the mixture until light steam appears, taking care not to let it boil. If whole seeds were used, strain the cream through a sieve to remove any solids.

Pulse the ripe banana in a blender with the brown sugar until it forms a smooth, thick puree. This stage establishes the body and thickness of the final beverage.

Combine the components in a tall, heat-resistant container. Add the banana puree and pour in the hot coffee, blending until uniform. Continue blending while slowly streaming in the hot cardamom cream. Mix until a stable, light foam forms on the surface.

Pour the raffle into pre-warmed cups. For a polished finish, use a spoon to distribute any remaining foam evenly across the top of each drink.