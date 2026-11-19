Air Fryer Bun Structure: Moisture Tension and Convective Heat

The structure of a yeast-leavened bun cooked in an air fryer depends on the tension between moisture retention in the dough and the aggressive convective heat of the appliance. While the result is a soft interior and a browned crust, the quality of the pastry is decided during the kneading phase and the final proofing stage.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Pies with egg

The formula relies on 150 ml of warmed milk, 15 g of fresh yeast (or 5 g dry), 1 egg, 35 g of melted butter, 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil, approximately 350 g of wheat flour, and 1 g each of sugar and salt. The critical state of the dough occurs during the final addition of flour; the recipe suggests reserving 20-30 g of the flour to ensure the dough remains smooth and slightly tacky. This specific state-where the dough is soft and marginally sticky-is the primary safeguard against a dense, over-floured crumb.

The Role of Binding and Moisture

The internal structure of the filling is governed by the inclusion of 2 tablespoons of sour cream, which binds 4 hard-boiled eggs and 50 g of chopped green onions. This creates a cohesive mass that holds its shape on a spoon, preventing the filling from leaking during assembly or saturating the dough from within.

After the dough doubles in volume (approximately 1-1.5 hours), it is divided into 10-12 portions. The integrity of the bun is maintained by sealing the edges tightly and placing them seam-side down on parchment.

Thermal Dynamics and Readiness

The transition from raw dough to finished pastry involves a secondary proofing stage of 10-13 minutes within the air fryer basket, followed by an egg wash. Baking occurs at 175 °C for 12-15 minutes.

Because air fryers utilize top-down convection, the most critical action for the baker is monitoring the coloration of the base. If the top is browned but the bottom remains pale, the buns require flipping for the final 2-3 minutes. The definitive cue for readiness is a deep golden crust and a crumb that resists a fork probe, ensuring the center is fully baked despite the rapid external browning.