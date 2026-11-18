Artisan Onion Bread: Pro secrets for achieving the perfect open crumb and crispy crust

The structure of a rustic onion bread is decided by the tension between a multi-grain flour blend and a protracted fermentation cycle. With 350g of wheat, 100g of whole wheat, and 50g of rye flour, the crumb's density is governed not by the mixing speed, but by the precise state of the gluten during its 500-minute journey from starter to cooled loaf.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain Homemade bread with onions

The Mechanics of Gluten and Volume

The decisive action occurs during the 40-to-60-minute autolyse. By hydrating the flour blend with 360ml of water before introducing salt or the 110g sourdough preferment, the baker allows the proteins to organize without interference. This stage is where the bread's ability to hold its shape is established; skipping or rushing this window risks a crumb that lacks cohesion.

Following the addition of the preferment and 11g of salt dissolved in 30ml of water, the dough undergoes a 10-to-15-minute knead and a five-hour fermentation at 24-25°C. The critical diagnostic cue is the 50% increase in volume after four cycles of stretching and folding. This specific threshold is the pivot point for the final texture: under-proofing leads to a dense, tight crumb, while over-proofing results in a crumb that is overly porous and excessively acidic.

Thermal Control and Structural Stabilization

The integration of four tablespoons of fried onion occurs during the shaping phase, but the structure is refined during a 14-hour cold retard at 4-5°C. This temperature drop is not merely for convenience; it slows fermentation to allow the aromatic compounds of the rye and onion to permeate the dough without the gas cells collapsing under rapid heat.

The bake relies on a precise thermal descent. A preheated cast iron pot or stone at 250°C provides the initial shock. The first 20 minutes at 240°C under a lid trap steam, which is essential for maximum oven spring. The subsequent 20-to-25 minutes at 220°C without a lid convert the pale dough into a browned, crisp crust.

The process concludes with a mandatory cooling period on a wire rack. Cutting into the bread while hot is a technical error; the starch must stabilize to ensure the crumb is springy rather than gummy. The final readiness of the loaf is signaled only by a complete return to room temperature.