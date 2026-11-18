Ideal Cake Baking: Comprehensive guide to preparing the classic coffee-walnut dessert recipe

The structure of "Ideal" cake depends entirely on the aeration of the base and the subsequent stabilization of the cream. While the final result is a coffee-and-walnut dessert characterized by a melting texture, that outcome is not achieved at the oven's door, but during the critical window of refrigeration. The cake requires several hours, or ideally overnight, to allow the soak and cream to stabilize and the flavors to integrate.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Chocolate cake

The Mechanics of the Base

The decisive moment for the cake's texture occurs during the initial whipping stage. To ensure the sponge is fluffy enough to be sliced into two distinct layers, all ingredients must be at room temperature. The process begins with beating 2 eggs and 200g of sugar for at least 10 minutes; the mixture must triple in volume. This specific volume increase is the foundation of the cake's tenderness. Once this aeration is achieved, 100g of softened butter is beaten in.

The final integration of dry and liquid ingredients is where the structure is most vulnerable. After the butter, 150g of flour and 1 tsp of baking powder are added, followed by 2 tbsp of cooled coffee mixed with a spoonful of water. Half of the chopped walnuts (50g of the total 100g) are folded in using a fork. This choice of tool and technique is essential: it prevents over-mixing the batter, which would otherwise collapse the air bubbles and result in a dense, heavy crumb.

Baking and Assembly

The batter is baked in a greased springform pan at 180°C for 30 minutes. The visual cue for readiness is a sponge that is both springy and voluminous. After cooling and slicing the cake in half, the structural dryness of the sponge is countered with a soak consisting of 2 tbsp coffee, 2 tbsp cognac, and 1 tbsp water.

The cream, composed of 200g whipped butter and one can of condensed milk (enriched with 2 tbsp coffee and 1 tsp water), provides the final stability. For those seeking a deeper caramel profile, the author suggests using condensed milk that has been boiled in water for 1-2 hours. After the cream is distributed between the layers and around the exterior, and the remaining nuts are added for decoration, the cake must refrigerate for at least 2 hours. This resting period is non-negotiable for the intended texture. The final yield is 6 portions, each containing approximately 960 kcal.