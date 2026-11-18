Helen Go Rice Pudding: Short-grain rice and hibiscus pear technical preparation guide

The structural success of Helen Go's creamy rice pudding depends on the specific starch release of short-grain rice and a strict temperature contrast between the base and the fruit. While the dish presents as a formal dessert, the decisive technical moment occurs during the final stages of the rice emulsion, where the balance of liquid and heat determines whether the result is a refined pudding or a dense porridge.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Rice porridge with milk

The Mechanics of the Rice Base

The choice of short-grain rice-specifically Arborio or sushi varieties-is critical. These grains possess a higher amylopectin content, which thickens the 900 ml of 3.5% fat milk into a cohesive, creamy structure during the 30-minute simmer. The addition of 60 g of sugar is timed for the final 4-5 minutes of cooking; adding it earlier could interfere with the hydration of the grain or lead to premature scorching.

The most critical state is the final consistency check. After removing the cardamom, lemon zest, bay leaf, and vanilla pod, the addition of 70 ml of 35% fat cream transforms the texture. The baker must observe the "trail" left by the spatula on the bottom of the pot: a quickly closing gap indicates the correct viscosity. If the mixture is too dense, the only corrective action is a small addition of warm milk to maintain the emulsion without breaking the temperature of the pudding.

The State of the Fruit

The pears-Conference or similar firm varieties-undergo a transition from raw fruit to a saturated, semi-translucent state. The use of a parchment paper circle during the 20-minute simmer is the essential step here; it ensures the halves remain submerged in the syrup composed of 600 ml water, 20 g dried hibiscus, 150 g sugar, lemon juice, and zest. This prevents uneven coloring and oxidation.

Timing is the final structural element. The pears must be cooled in their syrup for a minimum of 4 hours, preferably overnight, to achieve a deep ruby hue and a chilled internal temperature. The integrity of the dessert relies on this precise divergence: the pudding must be served warm, while the pears remain cold. Any deviation in this timing collapses the intended sensory contrast of the dish.

Formula Summary

Pears: 3 fruits, 20g hibiscus, 600ml water, 150g sugar, 2 strips lemon zest, 2 tbsp lemon juice, pinch of salt.

3 fruits, 20g hibiscus, 600ml water, 150g sugar, 2 strips lemon zest, 2 tbsp lemon juice, pinch of salt. Pudding: 120g short-grain rice, 900ml whole milk, 6-8 cardamom pods, 4 strips lemon zest, 1-2 bay leaves, ½ vanilla bean, ¼ tsp salt, 60g sugar, 70ml heavy cream, 25g pistachios.