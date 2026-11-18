Tortilla egg wrap recipe: A durable breakfast solution for busy mornings

When a standard scramble feels repetitive, a closed tortilla offers a substantial alternative that travels well. This dish functions as both a wrapper and a base, creating a cohesive unit where the flatbread holds the filling together. The decisive step in preparation occurs while the eggs are still wet: pressing the tortilla against the semi-cooked omelet creates a sturdy framework that binds the layers. This structure ensures the dish remains intact and flavorful even after cooling, making it a practical option for a breakfast that needs to be taken on the go.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain Egg tortilla

Ingredients

This recipe yields two servings. You will need two wheat tortillas, four chicken eggs, and 100 grams (about 3.5 ounces) of hard cheese. For the filling, prepare 100 grams (about 3.5 ounces) of boiled milk sausage, two fresh tomatoes (plum or Roma varieties are preferable), and a few sprigs of parsley. Set aside two tablespoons of vegetable oil, plus salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Preparation

To streamline the cooking process, prepare all components before turning on the heat. Slice the milk sausage into thin rounds and cut the tomatoes into even slices. Grate the hard cheese using medium holes and finely chop the parsley. In a separate bowl, crack the eggs, add a pinch of salt, and whisk until the mixture is uniform.

Heat a non-stick skillet that is slightly larger than your tortillas. This size match is critical; if the tortilla extends too far past the pan's edge, the corners may burn or prevent the dish from folding properly. Pour in one tablespoon of oil and heat until shimmering. Pour half of the egg mixture into the pan, spreading it evenly across the bottom.

Cook for approximately two minutes, or until the bottom of the omelet sets but the top remains slightly wet. Immediately place one tortilla on top of the eggs and press down firmly with your hand or a spatula. This action adheres the tortilla to the egg layer, creating a single composite unit. Carefully flip the entire assembly so the tortilla is now on the bottom and the cooked egg side is up.

Assembly and Melting

Distribute the prepared filling-sausage slices, tomato pieces, chopped parsley, and grated cheese-over half of the egg surface. Fold the tortilla in half to enclose the filling. Cover the skillet with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Cook for two to three minutes, allowing the residual heat and steam to melt the cheese thoroughly without burning the tortilla. Repeat the entire process with the remaining ingredients to make the second serving.

While the milk sausage version provides a hearty, savory profile, the framework supports other proteins as well. Substituting cooked chicken breast or smoked salmon for the sausage creates a lighter variation that retains the structural benefits of the tortilla-egg bond.