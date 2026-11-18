Red lentils for savory pancakes: a protein-rich alternative for nutritious breakfast

Red lentils are typically reserved for soups or side dishes, but their tendency to break down completely when cooked makes them an ideal binder for savory pancakes. The result is a hearty, protein-rich breakfast or a vegetable alternative that relies on the natural starch of the legume rather than heavy grain flours. Fresh greens provide a bright, herbal counterpoint to the earthy flavor of the lentils, creating a dish that is both substantial and fresh.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain Green pancakes

The decisive move here is not grinding the lentils dry, but blending them while they are still soft and slightly moist, immediately after soaking. This preserves the natural moisture content and allows the fiber to bind with the eggs and chickpea flour into a cohesive, yet tender, paste. The texture should remain loose enough to hold the greens without drying out, which is why the recipe relies on the lentil's own absorption rather than adding extra dry flour.

Ingredients and Preparation

For five servings, you will need 250 grams of red lentils, 200 grams of spinach, one medium onion, two garlic cloves, and a generous amount of fresh herbs: five sprigs of parsley, five sprigs of dill, and 20 grams of green onions. The binding agents are two eggs and 40 grams of chickpea flour. Flavor comes from the juice and zest of one lemon, half a teaspoon of cumin, half a teaspoon of cayenne pepper, and salt and black pepper to taste. Refined vegetable oil is needed for mixing into the batter and for pan-frying.

Begin by rinsing the red lentils thoroughly under running water. Soak them in very hot water for two hours to soften them completely. Once soaked, drain them in a colander and allow any excess liquid to drip away fully; the lentils should be soft but not soupy. This step is crucial because the lentils must be ready to break down instantly when blended.

Method

Chop the spinach, parsley, dill, green onions, onion, and garlic finely. Place all the chopped vegetables and aromatics into the bowl of a food processor. Add the drained lentils, two eggs, 40 grams of chickpea flour, the lemon juice, and the lemon zest. Season with the cumin, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper, and drizzle in two tablespoons of vegetable oil.

Process the mixture until it forms a thick, homogeneous paste. The goal is a smooth consistency that holds together but remains moist. If the batter feels too thin, let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes. During this time, the lentil fibers will absorb any remaining moisture, tightening the structure naturally without the need for additional flour.

Heat a wide skillet over medium heat with a generous amount of vegetable oil. Use a spoon to drop small portions of the batter into the hot oil, forming small pancakes. Cook for approximately two minutes on each side, or until a golden-brown crust forms. Serve the pancakes hot, paired with yogurt, sour cream, or a garlicky dip, which provides a cooling contrast to the spice and acidity of the lemon and cayenne.