Moist Canned Pink Salmon Cakes with Sour Cream and Onion

Turning a single can of pink salmon into a full pan of fish cakes is a practical exercise in pantry efficiency. The challenge with canned fish is often a dry or overly processed texture; here, the addition of sour cream and finely diced onion serves as a necessary corrective, ensuring the cakes remain moist and tender after frying.

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Ingredients:

1 can of canned pink salmon

1 egg

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon sour cream

2 tablespoons breadcrumbs

Fresh dill, to taste

Salt and black pepper, to taste

The process begins by draining the liquid from the salmon and mashing the fish with a fork in a deep bowl until it reaches a consistent, crumbly texture. To this, add the finely diced onion and chopped dill, followed by the egg, sour cream, and breadcrumbs. Season with salt and pepper, stirring until the mixture forms a cohesive, viscous mass.

Because the mixture is soft, wetting your hands with water allows you to shape the mass into small, neat patties without the batter sticking. Heat a small amount of oil in a skillet over medium heat and fry the cakes for 3 to 4 minutes per side until a golden-brown crust develops.

Culinary Notes

The balance of moisture is the decisive factor in this recipe. Maintaining the exact proportion of breadcrumbs prevents the cakes from becoming dense or dry, while the sour cream introduces a subtle creaminess that rounds out the salty profile of the canned fish. For a more integrated flavor and additional moisture, the onion can be grated rather than chopped, removing the sharp bite of the vegetable while preserving its juiciness.