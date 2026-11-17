Chocolate Pelamushi: Georgian cornmeal dessert prepared with whole milk and dark chocolate

Chocolate Milk Pelamushi is a dense, silky dessert that adapts the traditional Georgian cornmeal base into a velvet-like cream. By utilizing 3.2% fat milk as the primary liquid, the result shifts from the translucent nature of grape-based versions to a structured, creamy consistency capable of holding its shape after chilling.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Chocolate cream

The Primacy of the Flour Paste

The structural integrity of the dessert depends entirely on the initial emulsion. Combining 70 g of fine cornmeal and 20 g of high-grade wheat flour with a small portion of the total 600 ml of cold milk is the most critical stage of the process. The cook must ensure this paste is a perfectly homogeneous liquid, devoid of any dry clumps. This specific preparation is the only way to guarantee a smooth thickening process; introducing dry flour directly into hot liquid would inevitably result in lumps, compromising the silkiness of the final texture.

Thermal Control and Thickening

The remaining milk is heated with 80 g of granulated sugar, 1 tsp of vanilla sugar, and a pinch of salt. The liquid must reach the threshold of boiling-ensuring all sugar crystals are dissolved-before the heat is reduced to a minimum. The flour paste is then introduced in a thin stream while whisking intensely.

The mass must be cooked on the lowest heat for 8 to 10 minutes. The transition to readiness is marked by specific physical cues: the mixture thickens, acquires a glossy sheen, and begins to pull away easily from the sides of the pan. This indicates that the starches have fully gelatinized.

Setting and Finishing

After removing the pan from the heat, 100 g of broken dark chocolate is folded in. One minute of intensive stirring is required to incorporate the chocolate into a homogeneous mass. For a clean release, the mixture should be poured into molds that have been rinsed with ice water. The dessert is left to cool at room temperature and then refrigerated for at least 2 hours to achieve a density suitable for slicing into cubes.

The final structural contrast is provided by 50 g of walnuts. To ensure the desired crunch and aroma, the nuts are toasted in a dry pan for 3 minutes and coarsely chopped before being added as a topping.