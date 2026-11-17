Roast Potatoes with a Crispy Crust: A Two-Phase Butter Method

A gold-brown crust and a creamy interior are often at odds when roasting potatoes, as the time required to soften the core usually overcooks the exterior. A more reliable result is achieved by separating the cooking process into two distinct phases: a precise parboil followed by a fat-driven roast.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Biswarup Ganguly, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Fried potatoes

The method requires 2 kg of potatoes, 100 g of butter, 3 bay leaves, 3 black peppercorns, 1 teaspoon of Provencal herbs, salt, and ground black pepper.

The Parboil and Surface Drying

The process begins by peeling the potatoes, leaving small tubers whole and halving larger ones. These are placed in a pot with bay leaves, peppercorns, and salt, then covered with water. The goal is to cook them until a knife enters the flesh easily, but the potato remains structurally intact. This ensures the starch is hydrated throughout the core before high-heat exposure.

Once the water is drained, the potatoes must sit in the open pot for 5 minutes. This allow excess surface moisture to evaporate. When the exterior is dry, the potato is more likely to brown rather than steam, facilitating the Maillard reaction once it hits the fat in the oven.

Controlled Roasting in Butter

The oven is heated to 200°C. A deep baking tray is lined with two overlapping sheets of foil. Half of the butter (50 g), cut into thin slices, is distributed across the bottom of the foil. The parboiled potatoes are added to the tray and seasoned with ground pepper, Provencal herbs, and additional salt if needed. The remaining 50 g of butter is distributed in pieces over the top.

The foil is sealed tightly to create a closed envelope. For 20 minutes, the potatoes roast in this enclosed environment, where the butter melts and coats the tubers, essentially poaching them in fat. The foil is then opened, and the potatoes are roasted for another 15 minutes. This final exposure to dry heat allows the butter and potato surfaces to crisp into a golden crust.

To ensure the heat circulates effectively and the potatoes do not steam, they should be spread across multiple trays if the quantity is large. The resulting dish serves as a standalone side or a complement to meat, particularly when finished with fresh herbs.