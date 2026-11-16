How to Prepare Homemade Pork Loin: Temperature and Safety Standards for Deli-Style Slicing

Homemade baked pork loin offers a direct alternative to processed deli meats, relying on a controlled seasoning process and precise thermal handling to achieve a texture suitable for slicing. The recipe centers on a one-kilogram cut of pork loin, which is prepared by coating the entire surface with a mixture of 18 grams of table salt, 10 grams of sugar, one tablespoon of paprika, one tablespoon of dry garlic, and one tablespoon of vegetable oil. Black pepper is added to taste. The meat is allowed to rest in the refrigerator for a period ranging from 12 to 24 hours before cooking. During this marination, the salt and other seasonings penetrate the muscle fibers, establishing the foundation for the final flavor profile.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Beef rib with a golden crust

Thermal Processing and Safety Parameters

The critical step in ensuring both the safety and quality of the dish involves baking the marinated loin at a specific low temperature. The meat is placed in an oven preheated to 150 °C and cooked until the internal temperature of the thickest part reaches 63 °C. A kitchen thermometer is necessary to verify this reading, as visual cues alone are insufficient for determining doneness in this context. The source explicitly identifies 63 °C as the safe minimum internal temperature for whole pork cuts, provided it is followed by a rest period. After removal from the oven, the meat rests for at least three minutes. This pause allows the temperature to stabilize and the juices to redistribute. Finally, the loin is cooled to room temperature and then refrigerated for further aging, a step that helps set the structure for clean slicing.

Serving and Storage Considerations

The preparation is intended for cold slicing, similar to a carbonnade or cold cut, which requires the meat to be thoroughly chilled in the refrigerator before use. Slicing the loin while it is cold yields thin, semi-translucent pieces suitable for sandwiches or plating as an appetizer. The source does not provide a specific shelf-life duration for the cooked and stored meat, nor does it specify an acidity level or pH value that would guarantee long-term preservation through fermentation. Safety is here derived from the documented internal temperature and the use of refrigeration, rather than from chemical preservation alone. Hygiene practices, such as using a dedicated clean cutting board and a sharp knife, remain standard requirements when handling the finished product.