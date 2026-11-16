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Chicken wings: Expert techniques for achieving deep-fryer crispness in a standard home oven

Recipes

While the goal is to replicate the crispness of deep-fried wings without the oil, the structural integrity of the baked crust depends entirely on one specific action: the drying of the skin. The recipe specifies 800 g of chicken wings that must be washed and, crucially, thoroughly dried with a paper towel before any seasoning is applied. This step is not merely hygienic; it is the primary control point for the final texture. If residual moisture remains on the surface, the subsequent layers of the breading station will dissolve rather than adhere, resulting in a soggy coating that detaches during the 35- to 40-minute bake at 200°C. The success of the dish is less about the oven temperature and more about the absence of water at the moment the wings meet the flour.

Crispy chicken wings
Photo: Pravda.ru by Dmitry Kozlov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Crispy chicken wings

The formulation follows a standard three-step dredging sequence, but the state of each ingredient dictates its function. The dry station consists of 3 tablespoons of wheat flour mixed with 1 teaspoon of paprika, 0.5 teaspoon of dried garlic, 0.5 teaspoon of black pepper, and the remaining half of the salt and spice allocation. The wet station is simple: two eggs, lightly beaten until homogeneous. The final station provides the structure: 120 g of unsweetened cornflakes, crushed into coarse crumbs. It is essential that the cornflakes contain no sugar, as added sweeteners will caramelize unevenly and burn before the chicken is cooked through, compromising both the flavor and the visual cue of doneness-the bright golden color specified in the recipe.

The Mechanics of Adhesion

The process relies on a mechanical interlock between the three stations. The wings are first marinated with salt, half the paprika, and half the black pepper for 10 to 15 minutes. This brief resting period allows the salt to draw out a small amount of moisture, but the critical factor is that the surface must remain tacky, not wet, when the coating begins. The wing is first dusted in the seasoned flour, which binds to the skin's surface tension. It is then dipped fully into the egg wash, which acts as the adhesive agent. Finally, it is pressed into the cornflake crumbs.

Once coated, the wings are arranged on a parchment-lined baking sheet, lightly greased with 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil. They must be spaced apart rather than stacked. This spacing is a functional requirement, not an aesthetic suggestion; it ensures that hot air circulates freely around each piece, allowing the cornflake crumbs to crisp on all sides rather than steaming in their own moisture. At 200°C, the protein in the egg and the starch in the cornflakes undergo the necessary transformations to form a rigid, crisp shell. The result is a wing that is visually golden and structurally sound, with the cornflake crust providing the crunch traditionally reserved for fried items, while the meat retains its internal moisture.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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