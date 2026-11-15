French-style pork: traditional oven recipe for tender meat with tomatoes, onions and cheese

Pork in the French style is a staple of home cooking that balances heartiness with simplicity. This version relies on a specific layering technique to keep the meat juicy without the need for prior searing, all in a single baking dish. The result is a tender, cheesy-topped pork dish that requires minimal active preparation and cleanup.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved French‑style meat

The key to this recipe is the structure of the ingredients. Slicing the pork into uniform pieces ensures even cooking, while the layers of onion, tomato, and cheese create a barrier that locks in moisture. The mayonnaise acts not just as a binder but as a source of fat that helps the cheese brown into a crisp, golden crust.

Ingredients

500 g (1.1 lbs) pork

3 tomatoes

2 onions

150 g (1.3 cups) hard cheese, grated

100 g (3.5 oz) mayonnaise

1 tsp salt

Black pepper, to taste

20 ml (1.3 tbsp) vegetable oil, for greasing

Method

Begin by preparing the meat. Slice the pork into portions approximately 1 cm (0.4 in) thick. Use a meat mallet to gently pound each piece to ensure uniform thickness and tenderness. Season both sides with salt and pepper.

While the meat is ready, prepare the toppings. Peel the onions and slice them into thin semi-rings. Wash the tomatoes and slice them into rounds. Grate the hard cheese on a medium or coarse grater.

Grease the bottom and sides of a baking dish with vegetable oil. Arrange the pork slices in a single, dense layer across the bottom. Spread the onion semi-rings evenly over the meat, followed by the tomato slices.

For the finishing layer, apply a network of mayonnaise over the tomatoes or smooth it out with a spoon. Cover generously with the grated cheese.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180 °C (350 °F) for 35 to 40 minutes. The dish is ready when the meat is tender and the cheese on top has turned a golden brown.

If using particularly juicy tomato varieties, it is advisable to pat the slices dry with paper towels before adding them to the dish. This prevents excess liquid from accumulating at the bottom during baking. The dish is best served hot, accompanied by any side of your choice or fresh vegetables.