Seafood perfection achieved: the exact science behind shattering crispy coatings

The dish presents a specific textural contrast: tender squid pieces encased in a thin, crisp shell, served with a spiced dressing and fried peanuts. The flavor profile balances the sweetness of the seafood against the heat of chilies and the saltiness of fish sauce. The central technical challenge is preventing the squid from becoming rubbery while achieving a batter that is light enough not to mask the protein.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Sichuan‑style squid

The solution relies on a two-part mechanism. First, the batter is composed of rice flour and carbonated water rather than plain flour and water. Rice flour lacks gluten, which prevents the formation of an elastic network that would toughen the coating. The carbonation in the water introduces gas bubbles into the mixture; when this hits hot oil, the bubbles expand, creating a porous, airy structure that shatters rather than chews. Second, the frying process is controlled by time and temperature stability. Squid proteins coagulate rapidly. If the oil temperature drops because too many pieces are added at once, the batter absorbs oil instead of setting quickly, and the meat overcooks, resulting in a rubbery texture. Therefore, the method dictates frying in small batches for a short duration, approximately three minutes, to maintain high heat and ensure the exterior crisps before the interior toughens.

Ingredients and Preparation

The recipe calls for 300 g of fresh squid, 70 g of rice flour, and 200 ml of carbonated water for the coating. The dressing is made by blending the seeds and membranes removed from one red chili, one clove of garlic, 100 ml of lime juice, 1 tablespoon of granulated sugar, 50 ml of soy sauce, and 2 tablespoons of fish sauce until smooth. Additional components include one shallot, 5 g of green onion, a small sprig of fresh mint, and 40 g of fried peanuts.

To prepare, the dressing ingredients are combined in a blender and processed until homogeneous. In a deep skillet or fryer, refined vegetable oil is heated over medium heat. The rice flour is whisked with the carbonated water until smooth and free of lumps. The squid is cut into small slices, dipped in the batter, and any excess is shaken off. The pieces are fried in batches for about three minutes until golden brown. Once removed from the oil and drained on paper towels, they are lightly salted and placed in a serving bowl.

The finished dish is topped with finely chopped shallot, green onion, and mint leaves. It is dressed with the prepared sauce and tossed gently. Finally, the fried peanuts are sprinkled over the top. The dish is best served immediately while the coating remains crisp.