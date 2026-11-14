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Savory Herb and Sausage Cake: A Single-Bowl Method

Recipes

Savory baking often relies on the interplay between dense structure and distinct flavor profiles, a dynamic perfectly illustrated by a savory cake that substitutes vanilla sweetness for the pungency of provencal herbs, the richness of two kinds of sausage, and the briny depth of olives. The result is a loaf that sits between an Italian focaccia and a British tea cake, characterized by a crusty exterior and a moist, yet firm, crumb. The recipe, attributed to the publication "Moy Magnet," is defined by its procedural minimalism: all ingredients are combined in a single bowl, a method that minimizes the risk of mixing errors and keeps the total preparation time to approximately one hour. This approach shifts the baker's focus from complex lamination or multiple mixing stages to the precise management of ingredient states and mixing duration.

Open‑faced sausage pie
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Open‑faced sausage pie

The Structural Pivot: Mixing State and Moisture Control

The decisive moment in this formula is the incorporation of wet and dry components. The process begins with beating four eggs, 120 g of yogurt, and 60 ml of olive oil separately, after which this liquid mixture is poured into a dry blend of 190 g of flour, 2 teaspoons of baking powder, spices, and salts. The critical instruction here is to mix only until the ingredients are just combined. Over-mixing develops the gluten network to a degree that can coarsen the texture, while under-mixing results in lumps. The target consistency is a stiff but plastic mass, free of dry flour pockets. This specific rheological state ensures the crumb remains tender rather than chewy or cakey in the wrong direction.

Once the base batter is uniform, 110 g of finely grated cheddar cheese and 100 g of finely cubed sausage-divided between 50 g of boiled and 50 g of hot-smoked varieties-are folded in. The olives, sliced into thin rounds totaling 80 g, are added immediately before the batter enters the pan. A crucial editorial note addresses the moisture content of these wet inclusions: the cheese and sausage carry inherent water, which can dilute the batter and weaken the structural integrity of the crumb. To counteract this, the recommendation is to slightly dry the chopped ingredients on a dry skillet before adding them. This step removes excess moisture, allowing the loaf to maintain a defined, dense texture while concentrating the savory flavors.

Thermal Processing and Structural Readiness

The final stage involves baking at 175 °C in a rectangular pan lined with parchment paper. The batter is spread evenly, and the loaf bakes for approximately 45 minutes. The primary indicator of readiness is the standard dry toothpick test, which confirms that the internal temperature has risen sufficiently to set the starches and proteins, transforming the liquid batter into a solid structure. This diagnostic cue is essential; it distinguishes a properly set crumb from a underbaked center that would collapse or remain gummy. After removal from the oven, the loaf rests in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. This gradual cooling allows the internal structure to firm up without cracking, preserving the balance between the moist interior and the set exterior established by the specific ratio of 190 g dry ingredients to the combined weight of yogurt and oil.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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