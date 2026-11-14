Timing the Steam: Cooking Alaska Pollock in a Multicooker

Steamed Alaska pollock offers a focused study in lean protein where the lack of breading or heavy fats allows the clean, mild flavor of the fish to remain central. The appeal of this preparation lies in its efficiency; using a multicooker's steam setting transforms a modest piece of white fish into a light, nutrient-dense dinner without the need for specialized professional equipment.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Pollock baked in foil with vegetables

The decisive factor in this dish is the window of timing. Because pollock is lean and delicate, it transitions quickly from succulent to overcooked. Checking the thickest part of the fillet at the 12-minute mark-ensuring the flesh flakes easily with a fork-is the essential move to preserve the moisture and tenderness of the fish.

Ingredients and Preparation

For four portions, the recipe requires:

600g fresh or properly thawed pollock fillet

10ml refined vegetable oil

15ml lemon juice

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

To maintain the structural integrity of the meat, the fillets must first be patted dry with paper towels to remove excess surface moisture. After removing any remaining small bones with tweezers, the fillet is divided into four equal portions. The fish is then seasoned with salt and pepper and lightly brushed with vegetable oil.

Cooking Process

Fill the multicooker bowl with the amount of water specified in the manufacturer's instructions and insert the steaming tray. Arrange the pollock pieces in a single layer, leaving space between them to ensure the steam circulates freely around each piece. Set the device to the "Steam" mode. After 12 minutes, verify that the meat in the thickest portion separates easily. The total cooking time typically ranges between 12 and 15 minutes. Immediately upon removal, drizzle the hot fillets with lemon juice. This method is equally effective for other white fish such as cod, haddock, or pangasius.