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Chicken and tomato cooking: professional techniques for balancing acidity in homemade sauces

Recipes

Because chicken has a neutral profile, the success of a tomato-based dish depends entirely on the balance of the sauce. Tomato bases-whether fresh, passata, or paste-often carry a sharp acidity. A pinch of sugar or a drop of honey is the decisive move here; the sweetener does not make the dish sweet but acts as a stabilizer to round out the acidity and create a harmonious flavor.

Chicken in tomato sauce with paprika
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Chicken in tomato sauce with paprika

Techniques for Sautéing and Stewing

For a quick meal using chicken fillets, the key to juiciness is a two-stage process: sear the meat until browned and remove it from the pan, then sauté onions, garlic, and tomatoes in the remaining fat. Returning the meat to the simmering sauce for 15-20 minutes under a lid ensures the chicken remains tender. This versatile base works equally well as a main over a side dish or as a filling for pita.

A more robust approach is found in Chakhokhbili. When sun-ripened tomatoes are unavailable, a high-quality tomato paste-specifically one made from sun-dried tomatoes-provides the necessary depth. Browned chicken thighs stewed with bell peppers, onions, and khmeli-suneli result in a thick, spiced consistency traditionally paired with rice or potatoes.

Global Variations and Glazes

The application of tomato and aromatic bases varies by region to alter the texture and depth of the dish:

  • Indian-style: Chicken thighs simmered with ginger, turmeric, and garam masala, finished with a pour of cream to create a velvety, deep texture.
  • Pan-Asian style: Wings dredged in a flour and starch mixture, deep-fried, and then glazed with a sweet-and-sour reduction of ketchup, wine vinegar, honey, and ginger.
  • Mediterranean shortcut: Using canned lecho as a pre-made sauce base. Sautéed fillets with onion and garlic are simmered for 15 minutes with the lecho, olives, capers, and a splash of dry white wine.

Baking and Slow-Cooking

Tomato sauce also serves as a binding agent for denser meals. In a potato stew, the addition of smoked paprika and a sprig of thyme introduces a smoky aroma. For a more technical preparation, dough rolls (strudli) can be stewed directly in a tomato-vegetable sauce using the eintopf method, allowing the pastry to absorb the juices.

For a celebratory presentation, chicken fillet rolls stuffed with smoked cheese and bacon can be baked at 180°C. In this instance, a tomato-soy mixture is applied as a glaze, creating a dense, savory shell around the melted cheese and tender meat.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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