Forget the traditional recipe: a bold texture shift forced a rethink of potato preparation

Mashed potatoes are elevated from a simple side dish to a hearty centerpiece by introducing a dual-mushroom approach. The use of fresh button mushrooms provides texture, while a powder of dried porcini adds a concentrated, woody depth that permeates the entire dish.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Mashed potatoes

For the best consistency, select late-harvest starchy potatoes-those with a rough, netted skin-as they break down into a smoother, more uniform puree.

Ingredients

Potatoes: 800 g

Dried porcini mushrooms: 20 g

Button mushrooms: 300 g

Onion: 1 pc

Vegetable oil: 2 tbsp

Butter: 50 g

Milk: 150 ml

Salt and black pepper: to taste

Nutmeg: 1 pinch

Green onions: for garnish

Preparation

Peel 800 g of potatoes and cut them into large, uniform cubes. Place them in a pot, cover with water, add salt, and boil for approximately 30 minutes until fully tender.

While the potatoes cook, process 20 g of dried porcini mushrooms in a blender until they become a fine powder. This ensures the forest aroma is evenly distributed throughout the mash.

Prepare the mushroom mixture: finely dice the onion and sauté in 2 tbsp of vegetable oil. Add 300 g of sliced button mushrooms and cook over high heat for 7-8 minutes until golden brown. One minute before finishing, stir in the porcini powder, salt, black pepper, and a pinch of nutmeg. Remove from heat.

Drain the potatoes, reserving about 100 ml of the cooking water to adjust the final thickness. Mash the hot potatoes, incorporating 50 g of softened butter and gradually stirring in 150 ml of hot milk until smooth.

Fold the sautéed mushrooms and the remaining oil from the pan into the puree. If the consistency is too thick, add the reserved potato broth. Garnish with chopped green onions before serving.

Dietary Variation

For a vegan version, replace the butter with vegetable oil and substitute the milk with an equivalent amount of the potato cooking water.