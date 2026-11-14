Green Lentils Maintain Distinct Grain Structure in Salads

Green lentils offer a structural advantage in salads that red varieties cannot match: they retain their integrity under heat. Instead of dissolving into a uniform mush, each grain remains distinct, providing a dense, chewy counterpoint to the softer elements of the dish. This resilience allows the salad to hold its form whether served warm or chilled, making it a versatile component for both hot and cold seasons.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Lentil porridge with carrots

The Composition of the Dish

For four servings, the recipe calls for 150 g of green lentils, two carrots, one celery stalk, 75 g of hot marinated peppers, 5 sprigs of parsley and dill, 15 g of green onions, one clove of garlic, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of tahini, and 3 tablespoons of olive oil. The preparation takes approximately 40 minutes, with 20 minutes dedicated to cooking. A single portion contains 305.44 kcal, with a macronutrient profile of 11.90 g of protein, 17.10 g of fat, and 25.76 g of carbohydrates.

Green lentils are selected here for their nutritional density and physical properties. They are rich in protein, B vitamins, iron, magnesium, and potassium, while maintaining a low glycemic index. Their resistance to overcooking simplifies portion control and ensures the final texture remains granular rather than paste-like.

Preparation Steps

Rinse the lentils through a sieve, place them in a pot, and cover with water. Bring to a boil, add salt and one bay leaf, then reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes. While the lentils cook, combine the garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and tahini in a blender. Process until smooth, adjusting for seasoning with salt and pepper.

Shred the carrots into thin matchsticks. Cut the celery stalk and marinated peppers into small cubes. Finely chop the herbs. Once the lentils are tender but still firm, drain them in a sieve, discarding the water and removing the bay leaf. Transfer the lentils to a mixing bowl.

Add the carrots, celery, peppers, and herbs to the bowl. Pour the tahini-lemon dressing over the ingredients. Season with additional salt and pepper, then toss gently to combine. The key to the dish's success lies in preventing the lentils from breaking down; their firm structure, contrasted with the crisp vegetables and the creamy, acidic dressing, creates a balanced texture and flavor profile. The heat of the marinated peppers is moderated by the smoothness of the tahini and the brightness of the lemon, resulting in a complex but restrained taste.