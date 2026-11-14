World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Green Lentils Maintain Distinct Grain Structure in Salads

Recipes

Green lentils offer a structural advantage in salads that red varieties cannot match: they retain their integrity under heat. Instead of dissolving into a uniform mush, each grain remains distinct, providing a dense, chewy counterpoint to the softer elements of the dish. This resilience allows the salad to hold its form whether served warm or chilled, making it a versatile component for both hot and cold seasons.

Lentil porridge with carrots
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Lentil porridge with carrots

The Composition of the Dish

For four servings, the recipe calls for 150 g of green lentils, two carrots, one celery stalk, 75 g of hot marinated peppers, 5 sprigs of parsley and dill, 15 g of green onions, one clove of garlic, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of tahini, and 3 tablespoons of olive oil. The preparation takes approximately 40 minutes, with 20 minutes dedicated to cooking. A single portion contains 305.44 kcal, with a macronutrient profile of 11.90 g of protein, 17.10 g of fat, and 25.76 g of carbohydrates.

Green lentils are selected here for their nutritional density and physical properties. They are rich in protein, B vitamins, iron, magnesium, and potassium, while maintaining a low glycemic index. Their resistance to overcooking simplifies portion control and ensures the final texture remains granular rather than paste-like.

Preparation Steps

Rinse the lentils through a sieve, place them in a pot, and cover with water. Bring to a boil, add salt and one bay leaf, then reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes. While the lentils cook, combine the garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and tahini in a blender. Process until smooth, adjusting for seasoning with salt and pepper.

Shred the carrots into thin matchsticks. Cut the celery stalk and marinated peppers into small cubes. Finely chop the herbs. Once the lentils are tender but still firm, drain them in a sieve, discarding the water and removing the bay leaf. Transfer the lentils to a mixing bowl.

Add the carrots, celery, peppers, and herbs to the bowl. Pour the tahini-lemon dressing over the ingredients. Season with additional salt and pepper, then toss gently to combine. The key to the dish's success lies in preventing the lentils from breaking down; their firm structure, contrasted with the crisp vegetables and the creamy, acidic dressing, creates a balanced texture and flavor profile. The heat of the marinated peppers is moderated by the smoothness of the tahini and the brightness of the lemon, resulting in a complex but restrained taste.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
World
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?

Lithuania has delivered a specific list of requirements to Beijing, stating that the fulfillment of these conditions is a prerequisite for normalizing diplomatic ties.

Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
American Cancer Society Shifts Prostate Screening from Shared Decision to Direct Testing Directive
Global Microsoft outage disrupts Singapore government, education, and finance
Thailand's 2027 Travel Fee: Why Catalog Prices Won't Include This New 450-Baht Cost Alexander Shtorm Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have? Andrey Mihayloff Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines Lyuba Lulko
Tankers diverted from New York to Brazil as Russian diesel suppliers seek new trade outlets
Germany Approves Record €560.9 Billion 2027 Budget Plan
Russia, China, and US Discuss Human Control Over Nuclear AI at APEC Summit
Russia, China, and US Discuss Human Control Over Nuclear AI at APEC Summit
Last materials
Seafood perfection achieved: the exact science behind shattering crispy coatings
Green Lentils Maintain Distinct Grain Structure in Salads
Dachshund care guide: Essential tips for managing a hunting breed in an apartment setting
Savory Herb and Sausage Cake: A Single-Bowl Method
Salmon Tartare With a Mustard Emulsion Binding Agent
Travelers Skip New Year's Eve in Favor of Early January Escapes
Roti tuna wraps: Pan-seared flatbread recipe with cream cheese and cucumber filling
Goodbye to graphic frames: the brow technique that redefined facial balance
Italian Eggplant Fritters with Tomato Sauce and Pasta
Uzbekistan launches pilot artificial glacier project in Qashqadaryo Province
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.