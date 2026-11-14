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Salmon Tartare With a Mustard Emulsion Binding Agent

Recipes

A salmon tartare using lightly salted fish offers the structural integrity of a classic appetizer while ensuring a level of food safety suitable for a home kitchen. The success of this dish relies on the contrast between the rich, oily nature of the salmon and a sharp, emulsified mustard sauce, creating a balance of salt, acidity, and fat.

Salmon tartare
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Salmon tartare

The foundation consists of 8 pieces of lightly salted salmon, finely diced and combined with a tablespoon of small capers, half of a red onion, and half of a red bell pepper. Fresh dill and chives are chopped and folded in, providing a bright, herbaceous lift to the dense fish. This combination of finely diced ingredients ensures that every bite delivers a consistent distribution of flavor.

The Mustard Emulsion

The decisive element of this recipe is the mustard sauce, which acts as both a seasoning and a binding agent. To prepare it, whisk ¼ cup of sweet mustard with ½ tablespoon of white wine vinegar and 1 tablespoon of sugar, adding salt and white pepper to taste. The key movement is the gradual incorporation of ½ cup of rapeseed oil, whisked in a thin stream to create a stable emulsion. After folding in a small bunch of chopped dill, 3 tablespoons of this sauce are mixed into the salmon base.

Assembly and Chilling

To achieve a professional presentation, the mixture is pressed into four small molds and refrigerated for 30 minutes. This resting period is essential; it allows the tartare to set and firm up, ensuring it holds its shape when plated. While the fish chills, four circular slices are cut from black bread to serve as the base.

The chilled tartare is inverted onto the bread rounds and garnished with reserved sprigs of dill and chives. Each portion contains approximately 427 kcal, with 12.6g of protein, 35.4g of fats, and 15.1g of carbohydrates.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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