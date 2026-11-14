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Roti tuna wraps: Pan-seared flatbread recipe with cream cheese and cucumber filling

Recipes

These closed roti wraps center on a deliberate contrast: the heat of a crisp, pan-seared flatbread against a chilled, creamy tuna salad. The result is a substantial meal that balances the richness of eggs and cream cheese with the clean snap of fresh cucumber, making it an efficient choice for a weekend breakfast or a low-effort dinner.

Canned tuna in olive oil
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Canned tuna in olive oil

The defining move is the use of frozen roti. When toasted on a dry skillet, these breads develop a characteristic shatter and golden hue that provides a sturdy, textured shell for the moist filling.

Ingredients

  • Roti wraps: 1 package (typically 5 pieces)
  • Canned tuna: 1 can
  • Small cucumbers: 2 pieces
  • Hard-boiled eggs: 2 pieces
  • Cream cheese: 1-2 tbsp
  • Iceberg lettuce leaves: 5 pieces (optional)
  • Salt and black pepper: to taste

Preparation

Prepare the filling by dicing the boiled eggs and deseeded cucumbers into small cubes. Flake the tuna into small pieces and combine all ingredients in a bowl. Stir in the cream cheese, season with salt and pepper, and mix until cohesive.

If using iceberg lettuce, tear or cut the leaves into portions-roughly half a leaf to a full leaf per wrap.

Fry the frozen roti on a dry skillet until browned and crisp on both sides. While the bread is still hot, place a portion of the tuna mixture on one half of the roti, top with a piece of lettuce, and fold the wrap in half.

Serve immediately to preserve the texture of the crust. For easier handling, the wraps can be sliced in half.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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