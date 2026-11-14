Italian Eggplant Fritters with Tomato Sauce and Pasta

Italian eggplant fritters rely on a specific physical transformation: the flesh must become soft enough to bind without structural failure, yet firm enough to hold a shape against a frying pan. The decisive move is not the breading or the egg wash, but the roasting of two large eggplants whole at 220°C (428°F) for one hour. This high heat collapses the dense plant cells, turning the interior into a yielding pulp that requires no vigorous beating or extra binders to hold together once mixed with dry ingredients. The result is a texture that meets a crispy exterior and a thick tomato base without disintegrating in the sauce.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Pasta with meatballs in tomato sauce

The preparation begins with the vegetable, which is pricked with a fork before entering the oven to prevent bursting. While the eggplants roast, the sauce foundation is built. Four tablespoons of olive oil are heated over medium heat, into which one crushed garlic clove is added and fried until it changes color. One finely chopped chile pepper follows, introducing heat to the oil. Then, 400 grams of tinned stewed tomatoes are poured in. The mixture is brought to a boil and then simmered over reduced heat for 20 to 30 minutes until it thickens. Salt and black pepper are added to adjust the flavor profile of this base.

Once the eggplants have cooled enough to handle, the skins are removed and the flesh is extracted. In a separate bowl, the pulpy eggplant is combined with one beaten egg, 100 grams of breadcrumbs, 20 grams of grated Parmesan, a small bundle of herbs (1 teaspoon each of parsley, mint, and basil), and 400 grams of flour. The mixture is stirred until it forms a uniform, dough-like consistency, seasoned with salt and pepper. From this mass, balls the size of walnuts are formed by hand.

The cooking process hinges on heat control to achieve the desired crust. The fritters are fried in a pan with 1 cm (approximately 0.4 inches) of oil. The total frying time is about 10 minutes, with the balls turned every two minutes to ensure a browned crust on all sides. Once removed, they are placed on kitchen paper to drain excess fat.

While the fritters fry, 300 grams of pasta are boiled in salted water according to package instructions. In a pan with the simmering tomato sauce, the fritters are heated for 5 to 10 minutes to marry the flavors. The cooked pasta is then added, and the entire mixture is kept on the heat for one final minute to allow the sauce to cling to the noodles and the fritters. The dish is served topped with the remaining 100 grams of grated Parmesan and a finely chopped ½ bunch of dill.