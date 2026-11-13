Cheddar Bread Baking: Two-stage temperature control and steam injection requirements

The structural integrity of this sourdough cheddar bread, weighing approximately 500 grams, relies less on the cheese itself and more on the precise management of the dough's state during mixing and fermentation. The formula begins with a levain made from 10 g of starter, 30 ml of water, and 30 g of wheat flour, which is left to ferment for 8 to 10 hours. This duration is necessary for enzymes to develop flavor and establish a strong base, but the true determinant of the final crumb texture lies in how the main dough is hydrated and handled.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Bread with melted cheese

The Critical Role of Autolysis

The decisive step for the baker is the autolysis phase. After combining 300 g of high-gluten wheat flour, 200 ml of water, and the overnight levain, the mixture is left to rest for exactly one hour. This pause is not merely a wait; it is a chemical event where starch granules hydrate and gluten begins to form without mechanical force. This unassisted development of the gluten network is critical for the elasticity of the crumb. Any deviation from this one-hour rest compromises the foundation upon which the rest of the structure is built.

After autolysis, 6 g of salt dissolved in 10 ml of water is added, and the dough is mixed with a hook for one minute. At the very end of this mixing period, 70 g of grated hard cheddar is folded in. Timing is essential here: the cheese must be introduced only after the gluten network has formed but before the dough becomes over-worked. Adding it at this specific moment ensures the cheese distributes evenly without tearing the established strands of gluten, which would otherwise result in a weak, irregular structure.

The subsequent bulk fermentation lasts two hours, requiring stretch-and-folds from four sides every 30 minutes. These manipulations strengthen the gluten and help the dough hold its shape. Following the final fold, the dough rests for an additional two hours. The readiness cue is an increase in volume of 50%. If the dough has not reached this point, the structure will lack the necessary tension for shaping.

Controlled Cooling and Baking

Shaping is performed with significant tension, rolling the dough into a log, which is then placed in a loaf pan (such as an L7). The loaf is refrigerated at 6-8°C for 12 to 14 hours. A crucial procedural constraint applies here: if the ambient temperature is too low, the dough must fully proof before refrigeration. However, baking must begin immediately after removing the dough from the cold, with no additional room-temperature proofing. This ensures the cold fermentation dictates the final crumb structure without introducing inconsistent variables.

Baking occurs in two stages with mandatory steam. The oven is preheated to 250°C, and steam is introduced by pouring boiling water into the pan or using a spray bottle. The top of the loaf is scored to allow for predictable expansion. For the first 20 minutes, the bread bakes at 250°C with steam present. Steam is then released, and the temperature is reduced to 220°C for the final 15 to 20 minutes. The loaf is ready when completely cooled to room temperature. Only after this full cooling period does the crust stabilize and the crumb set, allowing the bread to be stored in a paper bag without losing quality.