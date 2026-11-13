Goat cheese salad: culinary techniques for achieving the perfect melted texture under heat

A salad of beets, goat cheese, and walnuts relies on a specific tension between earthy sweetness and sharp acidity. The dish centers on the behavior of goat cheese under heat: when placed under a broiler at 180°C (350°F) for three minutes, the cheese softens into a pliable, gooey state without collapsing into a liquid. This brief exposure to high heat transforms the cheese from a cold crumble into a warm, cohesive element that binds to the beets.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Salad with baked beets and goat cheese

The Preparation

The process begins with the walnuts. Spread 90g of walnuts in a single layer on a baking sheet, toss them with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and a pinch of salt, and roast at 180°C (350°F) for 9 minutes until they turn golden. While the nuts roast, dice 400g of cooked beets.

The dressing is designed to cut through the density of the root vegetable. Combine 70g of finely chopped onion, 1 teaspoon of coriander seeds, 1 teaspoon of cumin, the zest of one lemon, and 45g of vinegar. Whisk in the remaining olive oil (from a total of 100g). The result is a pungent, acidic mixture that brightens the natural sugars in the beets.

Assembly

Heat 200g of goat cheese on the oven grill for 3 minutes until it is just beginning to melt but still retains enough structural integrity to be broken apart. In a mixing bowl, combine the beets with the warm cheese and the dressing. Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper as needed to balance the sharpness of the vinegar and onion.

Plate the salad and finish with 20g of fresh mint leaves and the toasted walnuts. The heat from the cheese and the chill of the mint create a temperature contrast that prevents the earthy flavors of the beet and cumin from becoming too heavy.