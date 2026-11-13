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Cold air ruins your fresh lavash: why standard refrigerator habits cost you original texture

Recipes

Thin wheat bread, such as lavash, is characterized by high hygroscopicity and a specific structure that makes it particularly susceptible to drying out or molding when storage conditions are compromised. The primary goal of preservation is to eliminate contact with open air and heat sources, which can accelerate the growth of microorganisms.

Armenian lavash, bakers
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Armenian lavash, bakers

Temperature-Based Storage and Shelf Life

The choice of storage environment depends on the intended timing of consumption. At room temperature, the product remains viable for up to four days, provided it is kept in airtight packaging such as plastic wrap or a sealable bag. Refrigeration can extend this window to one week; however, the dry air within a refrigerator often causes the bread to harden. To mitigate this, double-wrapping or the use of plastic containers is recommended. Elasticity lost during refrigeration can be restored through a brief heating period in an oven or on a dry pan.

For long-term preservation extending several months, freezing at approximately -18 °C is the most effective method. In these conditions, the bread retains its flavor properties for up to six months, provided it is portioned and wrapped in foil to prevent the absorption of foreign odors. Thawing should occur naturally in the refrigerator. The use of a microwave is discouraged, as it can render the dough rubbery and brittle. Furthermore, repeat freezing is not recommended because it destroys the fiber structure of the bread.

Restoration and Safety Limits

To return softness to the bread, baker Ivan Terentyev suggests lightly sprinkling the product with water and heating it on a pan under a lid, allowing the steam to restore elasticity. For those looking to maximize flavor and prevent dryness during high-temperature cooking, the Public News Service suggests using the bread for baked rolls, where the filling permeates the dough.

Safety is determined by objective indicators of spoilage. Any signs of mold, a sticky texture, or a sour odor are definitive signals that the product must be discarded. It is critical to note that thermal processing cannot neutralize toxins once the bread has begun to spoil; heating is not a method of sterilization for contaminated food.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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