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Hungarian Goulash: How to replace potatoes with low-carb alternatives for a healthy stew

Recipes

A traditional Hungarian goulash relies on a slow-simmered depth of flavor, usually thickened by potatoes. This low-carb adaptation swaps the tubers for zucchini and a small amount of starch, maintaining the hearty, aromatic character of the dish while reducing the carbohydrate load. The result is a rich, glossy beef stew where the brightness of the tomatoes balances the earthy weight of the paprika.

Hungarian goulash with paprika
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Hungarian goulash with paprika

The success of this dish depends on two critical moves: the deep searing of the beef to create a savory base and the careful treatment of the paprika. Because paprika can burn and turn bitter if overheated, it is introduced to the oil just before the liquids, ensuring the spice blooms without scorching.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive or avocado oil
  • 700 g (1.5 lbs) beef chuck, cut into 2.5 cm cubes
  • 1.5 tsp sea salt (divided)
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 2 onions, finely chopped
  • 3 large carrots, peeled and cut into 2 cm cubes
  • 4 celery stalks, sliced
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into 2.5 cm pieces (optional)
  • 4 garlic cloves, pressed
  • 1 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1 tbsp sweet Hungarian paprika
  • 2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 0.5 tsp dill seeds, lightly crushed
  • 1 tsp dried oregano or marjoram
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 cans (425 g each) diced tomatoes
  • 950 ml (4 cups) beef bone broth
  • 3 medium zucchinis, cut into 2.5 cm cubes
  • 2 tbsp tapioca or arrowroot starch, mixed with 2 tbsp cold water
  • 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar
  • Fresh parsley, chopped for garnish

Preparation

Heat oil in a heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven over high heat. Season the beef with 0.5 tsp of salt and pepper. Brown the meat in batches to avoid crowding the pan, searing each side for 3-4 minutes until a dark crust forms. Remove the meat to a plate.

Reduce heat to medium. Sauté the onion, celery, and red pepper with the remaining salt for 6-7 minutes until the onions are translucent. Stir in the garlic and tomato paste, cooking for one minute until the paste darkens and becomes fragrant.

Briefly remove the pot from the heat for 30 seconds to prevent the spices from burning. Stir in the sweet and smoked paprika, dill seeds, and oregano, mixing for 30 seconds to release the aromatics.

Pour in the diced tomatoes and bone broth, scraping the bottom of the pot to release the browned bits. Return the pot to medium heat and add the seared beef with its juices, the carrots, and the bay leaf. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to a simmer, cover, and cook for 50-60 minutes until the beef is tender.

Add the zucchini cubes and simmer uncovered for 4-5 minutes, ensuring they soften but maintain their shape. Stir in the starch slurry and cook for another 2-3 minutes until the broth is glossy and slightly thickened.

Remove from heat and discard the bay leaf. Stir in the vinegar, adjusting salt and pepper as needed. Serve garnished with fresh parsley.

Notes on Technique and Storage

For the beef, chuck is ideal, but upper shoulder or thigh cuts are suitable alternatives. If you prefer a different thickener, cornstarch or gluten-free flour may be used instead of tapioca.

Goulash improves with time; the flavors of the paprika and dill deepen when stored. The dish keeps in airtight containers in the refrigerator for 4-5 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months. To preserve the texture of the zucchini, it is recommended to freeze the stew before adding the zucchini, incorporating them only during the final reheat.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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