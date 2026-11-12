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Creamy Sausage Soup: Layering Soffritto with Pasta and Spinach

Recipes

Creamy sausage soup transforms standard lunch into a dish with the depth of a main course. The result is a thick, enveloping broth where tomato provides the structural acidity, but cream softens that edge into a rounded, cohesive flavor. The appeal lies in the interplay between savory, smoked or seasoned sausages and small pasta shapes that absorb the aromatic liquid, creating a texture that is both substantial and delicate.

Soup with sausage and bacon
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Soup with sausage and bacon

Building the Flavor Base

The foundation of the dish relies on a precise soffritto. Dice onion, carrot, celery, and garlic finely and sauté them in olive oil for about five minutes until softened. Add 600 grams of sausage, removed from its casing, and brown it for five to seven minutes, breaking the mass apart with a spatula as it cooks. Stir in a tablespoon of Italian herbs at this stage. This mixture serves as the core flavor profile; it can be prepared in advance, cooled, and frozen in a container for future quick meals, eliminating the most time-consuming step of the recipe when needed later.

Assembly and Cooking

To finish the soup, return the sautéed mixture-whether fresh or thawed from the freezer-to a pot. Pour in 1.5 liters of hot broth and add 200 grams of chopped tomatoes in their own juice. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for ten minutes to allow the flavors to merge.

Stir in 100 grams of small pasta shapes, such as elbows, shells, or angel hair, along with 120 grams of spinach. Cook for another five minutes until the pasta is tender. The final element is 200 milliliters of 20% cream. Add the cream and heat it gently, being careful not to let the soup return to a boil, which can cause separation. Season with salt and black pepper to taste, then let the soup stand for five minutes before serving. This resting period allows the flavors to settle and the cream to integrate fully into the broth.

If the soup is intended to be stored for several days, a practical adjustment is necessary: cook the pasta separately and add it to the bowl only immediately before eating. Otherwise, the pasta will absorb the liquid over time, turning the soup into a thick stew rather than a soupy dish.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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