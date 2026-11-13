Why Tough Cuts Work Best for Braising

The goal of braising is to transform tough, inexpensive cuts of beef into a tender, succulent dish. The success of this process depends on the selection of meat characterized by a high concentration of connective tissue. When subjected to low, steady heat over several hours, this collagen breaks down into gelatin, which provides a rich mouthfeel and ensures the meat remains moist. Conversely, tender muscles intended for quick searing lack this structural support; when cooked for long periods, they lose their moisture and become dry.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Oxiq, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Slices of beef

Selecting the Cut

The most effective cuts for braising are those that worked hardest during the animal's life. The shoulder is a versatile choice, rich in connective tissue and well-suited for classic ragout, goulash, or Boeuf Bourguignon. The neck, with its significant fat marbling and sinew, typically requires 3 to 4 hours of simmering before the meat naturally separates into fibers, making it ideal for pasta sauces and stews.

For a more velvet-like consistency in the sauce, the brisket is preferred due to its high fat and collagen content, especially when cooked on the bone. The shank (osso buco) contains a high proportion of bone and cartilage, requiring 4 to 5 hours of cooking, which makes it the primary choice for hearty soups and aspics. Cheeks offer a refined balance of fat and fiber, resulting in an exceptionally tender texture often reserved for restaurant-style preparations. Finally, the flank (brisket/belly) provides a budget-friendly option with fat streaks that work well when ground for sauces like Bolognese.

Cuts intended for high-heat, short-duration cooking-such as the tenderloin, ribeye, flank steak, or striploins-are unsuitable for this method. Because they lack the connective tissue necessary to withstand long cooking times, they simply dry out.

The Braising Process

The process begins with preparing the meat: patting the pieces dry with paper towels to ensure a proper sear. Cutting the beef into large chunks, approximately 4 to 5 cm, prevents the meat from overcooking and drying out during the long simmer.

Browning the meat in batches is a critical step. Searing the pieces until a brown crust forms-without crowding the pan-prevents the meat from releasing its juices and steaming. Once browned, the pan should be deglazed with a small amount of liquid to incorporate the browned bits (fond) back into the dish for deeper flavor.

The meat is then transferred to a heavy-bottomed vessel, such as a cast-iron Dutch oven or a slow cooker, and covered with liquid to approximately two-thirds of the meat's height. The temperature must be maintained at a bare simmer; aggressive boiling can toughen the muscle fibers. To avoid hindering the softening process, salt should be added either at the very end or 30 minutes before completion. After turning off the heat, letting the meat rest for 15 to 20 minutes allows the fibers to relax, ensuring maximum tenderness upon serving.