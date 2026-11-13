No-Cook Salmon and Avocado Salad: The Lime Juice Method

A no-cook salmon and avocado salad that comes together in fifteen minutes, designed for two servings. The dish relies on a specific interplay of textures: the silky weight of the fish, the creaminess of the avocado, and the crisp snap of cucumber against leafy greens. The decisive move in the kitchen is not chopping, but the immediate application of lime juice to the avocado slices. This single action serves a dual purpose: it lightly seasons the fruit and, more critically, halts the oxidation that turns the flesh a dull, unappetizing brown. For a salad where the visual integrity of the ingredients is part of the appeal, this step preserves the bright green color that signals freshness.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Salad with salmon, avocado and spinach

Ingredients

For two servings, prepare the following:

One pack of salad mix

100 g of lightly salted salmon

Six small cucumbers

One ripe avocado

One lime

Three tablespoons of olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Preparation

Begin by slicing the lightly salted salmon into thin pieces. Slice the small cucumbers into matchsticks; if the skin feels tough, it is best to peel it first. Peel the avocado and slice it into rounds. Immediately as each slice is cut, mist it with the juice of half a lime. This prevents the fruit from darkening while it sits in the bowl.

In a small container, combine the juice of the remaining half of the lime with the olive oil. Season with salt and black pepper, then whisk into a simple dressing. Toss the salad mix, salmon, cucumber, and avocado together. Pour the dressing over the top and mix gently. The salad should be served immediately, while the greens are still crisp and the avocado holds its firm structure.

Selection and Variations

The quality of the avocado is critical to the final texture. The fruit should be ripe but not overripe; if it is too soft, it will mash during slicing and ruin the distinct layers of texture that define the dish. For a different flavor profile, the lightly salted salmon can be swapped for smoked salmon, which introduces a smokier, more complex note. Alternatively, hard-boiled eggs or cream cheese can be added to the mix for additional richness.