Copenhagen Salad: The Precision of Uniform Cubes and Moist Poaching

The Copenhagen salad relies on a deliberate contrast of textures: the softness of cooked white fish against the crispness of raw apple and red onion. The goal is a balanced bite where no single ingredient dominates, achieved through a disciplined approach to knife work and temperature control.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Herring with green apples and dill

The foundation is 300g of white fish fillet-such as cod, hake, halibut, or pollock. The technique involves poaching the fish in salted, seasoned boiling water for approximately 10 minutes. Crucially, the fish remains in the poaching liquid as it cools. This prevents the fibers from drying out, ensuring the fish retains a succulent texture that can be easily broken into small pieces by hand or knife.

The Geometry of Texture

To maintain a consistent mouthfeel, the fish and all firm ingredients must be cut into uniform cubes. This specific geometry ensures that each forkful contains a proportional amount of every component. The assembly requires:

120g cornichons or pickled cucumbers (providing a sharp acidity that fresh cucumbers cannot match)

100g red onion

100g firm, crisp apple

150g firm, meaty tomatoes

The handling of the tomatoes is critical; if they are overly ripe, they should be added immediately before dressing. Adding them too early allows them to release excess moisture, which would degrade the structural integrity of the salad into a mash.

Binding the Ingredients

The dressing serves to bind these disparate textures without masking the delicate flavor of the fish. Two distinct profiles are effective:

Classic: 2 tbsp mayonnaise mixed with 2 tsp coarse Dijon mustard.

2 tbsp mayonnaise mixed with 2 tsp coarse Dijon mustard. Bright: 2 tbsp Greek yogurt, 1 tsp horseradish, 2 tsp chopped dill, and 2 tsp lemon juice.

Combine the cubed ingredients in a bowl, season with salt and pepper, and fold in the chosen dressing. Pollock is a particularly effective choice for this application, as its mild flavor and structure readily absorb the marinade and dressing. The result is four balanced portions, each providing approximately 14g of protein and 7g of fat.