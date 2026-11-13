World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Copenhagen Salad: The Precision of Uniform Cubes and Moist Poaching

Recipes

The Copenhagen salad relies on a deliberate contrast of textures: the softness of cooked white fish against the crispness of raw apple and red onion. The goal is a balanced bite where no single ingredient dominates, achieved through a disciplined approach to knife work and temperature control.

Herring with green apples and dill
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Herring with green apples and dill

The foundation is 300g of white fish fillet-such as cod, hake, halibut, or pollock. The technique involves poaching the fish in salted, seasoned boiling water for approximately 10 minutes. Crucially, the fish remains in the poaching liquid as it cools. This prevents the fibers from drying out, ensuring the fish retains a succulent texture that can be easily broken into small pieces by hand or knife.

The Geometry of Texture

To maintain a consistent mouthfeel, the fish and all firm ingredients must be cut into uniform cubes. This specific geometry ensures that each forkful contains a proportional amount of every component. The assembly requires:

  • 120g cornichons or pickled cucumbers (providing a sharp acidity that fresh cucumbers cannot match)
  • 100g red onion
  • 100g firm, crisp apple
  • 150g firm, meaty tomatoes

The handling of the tomatoes is critical; if they are overly ripe, they should be added immediately before dressing. Adding them too early allows them to release excess moisture, which would degrade the structural integrity of the salad into a mash.

Binding the Ingredients

The dressing serves to bind these disparate textures without masking the delicate flavor of the fish. Two distinct profiles are effective:

  • Classic: 2 tbsp mayonnaise mixed with 2 tsp coarse Dijon mustard.
  • Bright: 2 tbsp Greek yogurt, 1 tsp horseradish, 2 tsp chopped dill, and 2 tsp lemon juice.

Combine the cubed ingredients in a bowl, season with salt and pepper, and fold in the chosen dressing. Pollock is a particularly effective choice for this application, as its mild flavor and structure readily absorb the marinade and dressing. The result is four balanced portions, each providing approximately 14g of protein and 7g of fat.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Russia, China, and US Discuss Human Control Over Nuclear AI at APEC Summit
Asia
Russia, China, and US Discuss Human Control Over Nuclear AI at APEC Summit
Venezuela Links Electricity Tariffs to Foreign Exchange Rates
World
Venezuela Links Electricity Tariffs to Foreign Exchange Rates
Popular
Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines

Kremlin concludes consultations with US negotiators on Ukraine, with Putin rejecting immediate European participation in the process and reasserting claims over four Ukrainian regions as a precondition for talks.

Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine
Multi-billion dollar precedent: Washington forces Toyota to demand parity
Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines Lyuba Lulko PD-8 Engine Bypasses Airframe Limits with Supersonic Turbine Andrey Mihayloff Treasury License vs. Import Ban: Why Russian Diesel Stays Out of U.S. Ports Alexander Shtorm
Putin outlines Russia’s position on Ukraine as US envoys visit Moscow
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
Treasury License vs. Import Ban: Why Russian Diesel Stays Out of U.S. Ports
Treasury License vs. Import Ban: Why Russian Diesel Stays Out of U.S. Ports
Last materials
RNZ staff to strike over 58 job cuts linked to $11.8m deficit
IRL extends Test eligibility to great-grandparents
New Zealand card spending falls for third month as record petrol prices squeeze budgets
Why MAPAS still matters after 50 years: 'Bringing everyone to the same starting point'
Citric Acid Soak: Safe Showerhead Descaling Method
Baking soda strips the chemical film causing stiff towels
Beef Tongue Culinary Techniques: Mastering Thermal Shock for Perfect Slices
A Single Amino Acid Change in a Lipase Enzyme Restores Tomato Aroma Lost to Modern Breeding
Earth's missing 1.2 billion-year record may have fueled the rise of complex life
Azerbaijan to Cover 50% of Grid Connection Costs for Non-Oil Sectors
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.